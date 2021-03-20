Enosburg, No. 7, traveled to Hazen Union on Saturday for the D3 boys' basketball quarterfinal. The last time the teams met, Enosburg upset the Wildcats in the D3 semifinal at the Barre Aud in the winter of 2020.
History repeated itself on Saturday afternoon as Devyn Gleason launched a three with one second on the clock and give the Hornets the 50-48 win. And the Hornets went wild!
The No. 2 Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, closing the quarter with a 14-9 advantage.
Danny Antillion and Devyn Gleason each drained threes early in the second, boosting the Hornets' offense. Hardwick Community TV commentator noted Hornet Nathaniel Robtoy's excellent job on the boards, and it was an accurate assessment.
Owen McKinstry gave the Hornets' the first lead of the game on a drive to the hoop as the quarter waned; Devyn Gleason and Shea Howrigan each hit threes in the final minutes of the second. Gleason, fouled in the final second, knocked down two free throws, giving the Hornets a 29-18 point lead as the teams headed to the halftime break.
Mckinstrey got the scoring started in the second half on a drive to the hoop, pushing the Hornets over 30. Howrigan knocked down his third three of the game just seconds later.
Howrigan attacked again from the perimeter, draining yet another three for Enosburg.
The Wildcats clawed back at the end of the quarter, narrowing the lead to six, but Enosburg held the 39-33 lead as the buzzer sounded.
David Antillion got the Hornets started in the fourth, but the Wildcats edged closer throughout the quarter. After a slight scoring drought, Wildcat Isaiah Baker drained a three to bring Hazen within one, 41-40.
With 3:32 remaining, the Wildcats finally surpassed the Hornets. Gavin Combs returned the lead to Enosburg after a patient Hornet offense created an opportunity.
Hazen regained the lead, but Howrigan tied it up for the Hornets from the line with less than a minute on the clock.
Isaiah Baker, one of the talented Baker brothers, took the line and the lead for Hazen with just over a minute remaining.
With less than a minute on the clock, Howrigan gave the Hornets a slender one-point lead on a spiraling three.
Isaiah Baker went 2/2 from the line, regaining the one-point lead. Jacob Baker took the line shortly after, missed the shot, and returned possession to Enosburg. Hornet coach Chad Lovelette called a timeout with five seconds and a one-point lead.
A jump ball returned possession to Enosburg with 1.1 seconds, and Devyn Gleason got the job done, netting a three-point shot off with a second remaining...and your Hornets are headed to the semis!
Shea Howrigan led the Hornets with 15; Devyn Gleason had 13. Isaiah Baker of Hazen had 26.
Thank you, Hardwick Community TV for the excellent broadcast!
