ENOSBURG — Sophie Burns of Enosburg earned the prestigious 2020 Mountain Player of the Year.
Burns tallied 19 goals over the abbreviated fall season, bringing her varsity total to 45.
“When I heard I’d been recognized as the girls’ Mountain Player of the Year, I was so surprised,” said Sophie.
“I am grateful that other coaches saw potential in me.”
This year, Sophie and her father Rodney, both had something to celebrate.
“My dad was named Mountain Coach of the Year. It was funny to hear him say that he had coached 13 years of baseball and never gotten the award,” said Sophie, “but he coached one year of girls’ soccer and got it.”
“It was nice to see that we both got this award my senior year. It was great to share these recognitions with my dad.”
Sharing the success made it sweeter:
Rodney and his co-coach Renee Pattee were both recognized.
“I was glad to share my season with my dad and Renee. She’s coached me for years. Seeing them recognized makes the award so much better.
“I keep looking back at the games and realizing how much I already miss it.
“Last night, I came downstairs, and my dad was watching pro soccer; seeing how much it’s made him enjoy the game makes it more memorable.”
Sophie appreciated the work her coaches put into the season.
“My dad and Renee kept track of what we needed to do to improve and to achieve our goals,” said Sophie. “I didn’t want the season to end, but I’m happy with what we achieved.”
Overcoming disappointment in COVID times:
There’s no doubt that Sophie would have reached the coveted 50-goal mark had COVID delays not shortened her season.
“I worked so hard to get 50 goals, and I was so close. I was satisfied with what I accomplished this season,” said Burns.
“This award was great because it showed me that people really appreciated the work I put in. It was a good way to end my senior season.”
