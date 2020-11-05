ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets (1) held off the Vergennes Commodores (4) for the first half of the DIII semifinal on Thursday.
The Commodores got on the board in the first two minutes of play in the second half, sending a ball soaring into the net for a high, hard-to-reach goal.
Enosburg’s Sophie Burns had a good chance to tie the game with twenty minutes remaining in the second, but Vergennes foiled the opportunity.
Instead, Vergennes tacked on a second goal on another swift, high shot that sailed into the corner of Enosburg’s net.
Unable to answer, the Hornets fell 2-0 to the Commodores and reaching the end of a highly successful season.
The Hornets went 7-0 in the regular season, 9-0 including the two playoff wins. They had five shutouts and allowed only seven goals on the season.
“I’m not sure if Enosburg has ever gone undefeated in soccer,” said Enosburg coach Rodney Burns.
“We knew Vergennes was going to be a tough team, and they were. They played really good soccer.”
Vergennes, who played a schedule entirely comprised of DI and DII games, carried possession for the majority of the game.
“Our girls kept battling. It would have been nice to win the game, but the team that scores the most goals gets the win; that wasn’t us today.”
Win or lose, Burns, in his first year as head coach of the Hornets, was pleased with his team.
“To have a group like we did this year was very special, and I think we had a lot of fun.”
Some of that ‘fun’ may have taken place the day before the semifinal.
“They all came out here yesterday and shoveled the field. I think today we had the best playing conditions we’ve had all season long,” said Burns.
The close of any season is hard, and saying goodbye to the seniors is never easy.
“Our three senior captains, Megan Severance, Emma Gervais, and Sophie (Burns) really stepped up and did a good job of getting the team together and focused,” said Burns.
“All the seniors showed great leadership throughout the year. I’ve been very blessed to have a great group like that.”
