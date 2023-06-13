GEORGIA - In a recent interview with Lake Monsters' player Colby Brouillette, I asked him if, when he was 14, he'd imagined his baseball career going in the direction it has.
"I'd never dreamed of any of this at 14. The biggest thing I'd say to anyone: keep working! My dad (Brad Brouillette) says everything happens for a reason, although you might not see it initially," said Brouillette.
"When I had Tommy John surgery, I focused on strength. I'm stronger than ever and feel great. When COVID happened, I played throughout the summer and progressed to playing for the Future's League. If you keep working, you'll get to the rainbow on the other side."
Brouillette graduated from Clarkson University this spring with an outstanding resume athletically and academically—the BFA-St. Albans grad made Liberty League First team, reached 100 career hits with the Clarkson Golden Knights baseball team, and is in his second full season with the Lake Monsters.
The COVID pause upended seasons for some and extended them for others. Brouillette was no exception. He played only nine games in his first year at Clarkson (2020). His sophomore season was only slightly better, with 26 games.
The NCAA granted a blanket to cover the shortened seasons, and thanks to that, Brouillette has two years of college baseball eligibility remaining. That extension allowed him to fulfill one more dream: playing for Division 1 Central Connecticut for the 2024 season.
Academically, Brouillette carried a 3.69 cumulative Grade Point Average over his four years at Clarkson.
Q&A with Colby Brouillette
What can you tell us about closing out your career at Clarkson? I reached 100 career hits against the University of Rochester, one of our biggest rivals, so that was special. I was in a little funk--0-14--and was three hits away; I went 4-4 in that game.
Coach Jim Kane did a great job at Clarkson and stuck with me all four years. He always believed in me, and even when things weren't going well, he kept working with me and helped me get where I am now.
Do you have a memorable moment to share from your time as a Golden Knight? I'll not forget when we beat Skidmore in the playoffs last year. They were the No. 1 seed, and we were the No. 4. We needed to figure out what to expect since we hadn't played them, and we ended up sweeping them. I had the best career day of my life, hitting three home runs and 13 RBI and hitting a grand slam to put us ahead in the second game. It was fun seeing everyone so excited as we won in an underdog situation. I still can't believe it.
Why do you come back to the Lake Monsters? It was a dream come true two years ago when I joined the team, and after three years, it feels more like home every day. Having so much fan support from family, friends, and the greater Burlington community is so much fun and very welcoming.
Do you enjoy playing with former opponents from Vermont? It's a lot of fun playing with guys I played against in high school, like Tyler Wells from St. Johnsbury and Wyatt Cameron of Middlebury. Wyatt and I have grown close, as he's also in his third year with the team. The best way to describe playing with people I played against in high school is that it's like a fountain of youth; I feel like I'm playing high school ball again, meeting new people, and making the most of the opportunity.
What are your goals for the season? I want to win another championship; winning in 2021 was one of the best experiences in my life. I want to make the most of this opportunity and enjoy every second.
Do you enjoy playing for your Lake Monsters coaches? Our head coach Pete Wilk is battling brain cancer and will be here as soon as possible; my thoughts and prayers go out to him. We still have a great staff; Matt Fincher, our pitching coach, has taken over the head role. I love working with Chris Richard, our hitting coach, who has helped me a lot over the last three years. He was the one who helped me get here. He used to be the head coach at Essex High School and for the Essex Legion team; he's been a big part of helping me continue my baseball career.
Are you looking forward to the Lake Monsters hosting the Home Run Derby and all-star game at Centennial this year? I'm hoping to participate again this year as I did last year. The All-Star break is from July 24-26; the Home Run Derby will most likely occur on July 24, and the All-Star Game on July 25.
In the Future's League, if a game is tied after 10, we go to a home run derby. Last year I was chosen for that by coach Wilk. I hit us to a win, and after that, I was selected to represent our team in the Home Run Derby. It was a huge honor to represent the team.
What are you looking forward to about playing for Central Connecticut? I wouldn't have been fortunate enough to play D1 baseball without Coach Wilk's help. He was at Georgetown for 25 years as head coach and has so many connections. He's helped me find the right fit and a place where I can play and find a school that fits what I need. I like to plan, and I didn't want to graduate and not know where I was going in the fall, so I entered the transfer pool after my junior year. I talked with Coach Charlie Hickey at Central Connecticut and visited the campus twice. Coach Hickey is a very good coach, the assistants are great, and the team seemed like a great fit. I've dreamed of playing D1 baseball since I was a little kid, and I'll pursue that dream, give it the best shot I can, and get a Master's Degree. I'm looking forward to playing baseball at the next level. To me, it's time for the big show, and I'm ready for it.
What experiences have you carried with you from your years at BFA-St. Albans? My baseball coach Will Howrigan who was my coach for four years, knew my dreams and never held me back. He always told me to work hard and only stop once I got where I wanted to be. My athletic director, Mr. (Dan) Marlow, was a big part of the mental side of the game--staying positive through hard times. Baseball is a challenging sport, and your mentality will keep you going. Mr. Marlow was such a big influence on me, and the conversations I had with him still help me to this day.
