Balancing academics and one college sports team is a challenge for some; Chiara Skeels, a 2021 graduate of BFA-St. Albans just finished her sophomore season at Rivier University while earning a nursing degree and playing two sports--hockey and lacrosse.
Q&A with Chiara Skeels
What's it like balancing nursing and your college sports schedule? This year, it was a lot different for me because I began my clinicals. I missed practice once a week during hockey season, which was a little tough. My team is great, and the dynamic we have is amazing. Everyone is supportive, and they let me know if I missed anything.
What stood out to you about your second college hockey season? The offseason was huge for me. I knew if I wanted to succeed in the coming season, I had to put work in the offseason. Everyone in college is doing the off-season work; it's very competitive, but it's so much fun.
What did you do in the offseason to prepare? I tried to get in as much ice time as possible, working on stick skills and explosiveness. I got in a few tournaments and spent time working on the fundamentals. Workouts, whether on ice or in the gym, are really important. I'm shorter than the other players, and I have to make up in speed and strength. I'm in the gym every day doing workouts catered to hockey and lacrosse. Our strength and conditioning coaches are great and send us workouts that focus on cardio and strength.
Were you planning on playing two sports in college? I wasn't sure if I'd play last year until I got closer to the season, but I decided to do it. I was nervous about my degree and playing two sports. It gives structure to my schedule, and that helps me succeed. I have classes and practices or games and designated study time. I also tutor freshmen in Anatomy and Physiology 1 and 2, so I can make some money doing that.
What have you enjoyed about playing college lacrosse? It's a lot of work, but it's so much fun. Our team and our coaches are awesome. Coach Maura Ellins is so supportive of the nursing students; she understands the work we have to do and doesn't penalize us if we have to miss for an exam. She holds us to a high standard, and I really enjoy it. We were pretty successful this year, and it was good for me. I played defense throughout youth and high school, but this year I played attack and scored quite a few goals; my teammates were supportive and helped me navigate the new position.
What have you enjoyed about playing college hockey? As a first-year program last year, we had to establish the culture and build a strong foundation. Our coach had some great additions to the team this year; the new players who came in fit in really well, and we had much more success this year.
What were some of your memorable moments in both sports?
Hockey: Our game against Worcester at the end of the season was memorable. They're one of the best teams on our schedule; we were down 2-1, and I scored the tying goal with a few minutes left. We ended up tying them, which was amazing because they were so good. We were really excited about that win.
Lacrosse: Seeing the team improve, meeting new players, and being part of a positive environment was great. I had to miss several games because of clinical, but I enjoyed going to practice and spending time with my friends. I enjoy Coach Maura's team-building activities, like the lax Olympics at the end of the year, where we have all these friendly competitions that are really good for building friendships.
Do you have any wise words for athletes aspiring to play in sports college? Come in with an open mind and be open to trying new things. I went from defense to offense this year; if you're needed in one area, you have to be ready to do that so you can play. You also have to be ready to put in the work in a good way--be passionate about the sport and the work. A college athlete needs to have a mindset focused on improving; if you don't, you can get left in the dust. Be happy, and enjoy yourself, whether it's in games, practices, or conditioning. Wanting to be better and to improve is a huge part of your success as a college athlete.
Thank yous: I'd like to thank my high school coaches in hockey and lacrosse. Mary Pipes is amazing and was super supportive of my playing in college. She prepared me to be a college player and held us to a high standard.
Coach Luke (Cioffi) and Coach Jeff (Rouleau) held us to a high standard with Comet hockey. They ensured we knew what we needed to do to win and instilled a desire to win. We'd always come back with Believe; it's our theme, and bringing that with me to college was so important. I want to thank my dad, Michael Skeels; he's my biggest supporter; he was at all my games, and he knows the game and gives me tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.