FAIRFAX — The preliminary round for the Division III playoffs got underway as BFA Fairfax hosted Oxbow Tuesday afternoon.
BFA went into the game with an 8-0 record, good for the No. 1 seed in DIII, Oxbow No. 15, came in with a record of 1-7.
BFA got to work right away, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes. Isaac Decker netted goals one and three while Carl Bruso scored the Bullets’ second goal.
Owen Demar followed up this impressive feat with one of his own, scoring a natural hattrick and giving the Bullets a 6-0 lead going into the second frame.
“We played them (Oxbow) twice in the regular season. Obviously, we knew what they were about, but at the end of the day, it’s tough to beat a team three times. We wanted to get out there and get an early lead,” said head coach Jake Hubbard.
The Bullets certainly got the coach’s message. Despite all of the goals going in the back of the net, the impressive part of BFA’s game was how they stayed selfless.
It would have been easy for the Bullets to play individually and tally up the score. Their game was played in-depth, using short give and go passes to work up the field and passing back to their defenders rather than forcing plays.
The Bullets constantly communicated to each other throughout the game, with center-back James Boyd being the most vocal on the team, acting almost as a quarterback would in football by calling out options to whoever had possession.
In the second half, Oxbow was awarded a penalty kick and scored their only goal of the game. Demar responded to this by netting his fourth goal, and Reece Decker would score the game’s final goal with about 20 minutes remaining on the clock.
The final score was Bullets 8, Olympians 1. Fairfax will look to continue their strong team play going into a quarterfinal matchup against Enosburg on Friday at 3 pm.
