BURLINGTON — Emily Bourdeau graduated from MVU in 2018 and headed to UVM to study Animal Science in the fall of that year.
Bourdeau played three and half years of varsity softball at MVU, coming up midway through her freshman year. She also played summer ball for the Vermont Thunder and the Rockets.
“Emily is one of those kids that was a very, very good softball player for us in multiple positions,” said MVU principal and head softball coach Jay Hartman, noting that Bourdeau was selected to all-league teams in 2017 and 2018, and participated in the North/South senior weekend.
“She enjoys the game of softball, studies the game, and looks for ways to get better,” said Hartman.
“As good of a ballplayer as she was, she was a much better person. She’s honest, reliable, and very kind. She graduated as valedictorian of her senior class.”
The 2017 softball season at MVU was a favorite for Bourdeau. The Thunderbirds rolled through the regular season, losing to BFA in the quarterfinals.
“That was a phenomenal season,” said Bourdeau. “It stands out to me because of the bond I had with the girls, not just because of our wins.”
High school graduation came and went, and Bourdeau began making her final college plans.
“I knew there was a club softball team at UVM, and I knew Hannah Schirling, another Rocket, played on the team.”
Connie Sheets, a coach with the Rockets program, encouraged Bourdeau to play.
“Softball has always been a passion of mine, and it felt wrong to just stop playing,” said Bourdeau.
Although club softball is not as serious of a commitment as a college varsity sport, the UVM club team had tryouts and made cuts.
“I was one of four that made the team last year,” said Bourdeau. “I had a lot of success in my freshman year and this year as well, and that was exciting for me.”
“I’ve met a lot of people and made friends through softball,” said Bourdeau. “The team is competitive but it’s not demanding, and the girls on the club team want to be there and they love the game.”
Bourdeau’s first season with the club team was a tremendous success. The team went 13-2 and finished first in the New England East Conference.
They traveled to Pennsylvania to compete in the regional tournament, earning a second-place finish and a spot at Nationals in Columbus, GA.
“I thought we’d play a couple of games a year and be done, but there was a chance to travel with the club team,” said Bourdeau. “It was a pleasant surprise, and I enjoyed it.”
The team flew to Georgia together, and according to Bourdeau, played some great competition.
“There were teams from all over the country, even as far as California and Oregon.”
The UVM girls played five games at Nationals and stayed on to cheer the other teams.
At the end of the season, Bourdeau was one of two club sport athletes to be named Rookie of the Year, capping off a season full of unexpected and welcome events.
Bourdeau enjoyed the opportunity to play with the girls on the team, especially Schirling.
”Hannah and I never played together on the Rockets, but we’ve enjoyed playing together on the club team.”
The season is played predominantly in the fall, and the teams play 15 games in five tournaments, four in the fall and one in the spring. Playoffs begin in April and Nationals take place in May.
In the fall, the team practices two or three times a week, and during the winter they practice once a week. When the team begins to prepare for the spring tournament in March, they resume two to three practices a week.
“I play softball four or five hours a week,” said Bourdeau, “and that’s a great outlet for me.”
The UVM team doesn’t have a field on campus, so they practice inside on the turf all year. Home games are played at Leddy Park.
According to Bourdeau, this year has been a rebuilding year, and the team is 6-6 on the season.
Many of the colleges the UVM club team plays also have varsity teams, so the games are played on beautiful, turf fields.
After playing for a Division I high school and a tough travel team, Bourdeau was well prepared to play club softball at the college level.
“I felt I saw more competition with the Rockets, but this year the addition of UNE has really been great competition.”
At UVM, the team doesn’t have a coach; player-coaches, called signers, lead the team.
Club signers are in charge of arranging umpires for games, making lineups, and oversee financials.
The signers work with the National Club Softball Association to schedule games.
This season Emily took on the responsibility of treasurer for the team.
“It’s different leadership than I’ve been part of in the past; it’s very business-like,” said Bourdeau. “If we don’t do the things right it will hurt us for next season.”
The player signers also make all the team decisions.
“We want to make sure everyone has fun and is enjoying themselves,” said Bourdeau. “We try to get everyone in the games, but we also want to win, so we balance all of that in the games.”
Bourdeau hopes that other Franklin County athletes will take advantage of sports offerings at the college level.
“There’s a lot of talent coming up in Franklin County,” said Bourdeau,”and if playing a sport is something you love you should find a way to continue doing it--whether it’s varsity or club.”
Bourdeau will put the club team coaching experience to work in Franklin County this summer as she begins coaching younger girls.
“I’m looking forward to coaching for the Rockets and continuing to help build the softball community in Franklin County.”