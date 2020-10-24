FAIRFAX — Ariana Bourdeau's two goals lifted the MVU Thunderbirds 2-1 over the BFA Fairfax Bullets on Saturday afternoon.
Bourdeau put the T-birds on the board early in the game; Reagan Decker tied the game in the second.
Bourdeau netted her second goal with 7:40 on the clock.
"We've been working hard, and after coming off a few losses, it feels good to get a win," said Bourdeau.
Bourdeau thanked her teammates for their hard work.
"Alexa Brouillette was there the whole time. She really fed those in there, and to finish them off felt really good."
"That's what happens when you're in the right place at the right time," said MVU coach Roy Adams, of Bourdeau's goals.
"I'm very proud of the girls to come out and come back from a team that beat us 3-0 the first time we played them.
"It was a pretty evenly played game, and we got the breaks we needed to win. Hopefully, we can take this into playoffs next week."
Madison Conley, MVU's keeper, had several impressive saves during the game.
Conley, a senior, recalled her early years with the Thunderbird varsity team.
"Holding the goal down in my first couple of years, the team had to really rely on me a lot more than they do now," said Conley.
"We've been working hard to build the program, and I'm glad to see everyone else doing so well. I'm so proud of the improvements everyone has made."
BFA Fairfax coach, Jojo Lynch, wasn't surprised to see MVU play with extra intensity.
"I told the girls at the beginning of the game that MVU was going to come back with some revenge in mind," said Lynch.
"It was a physical game, both teams played well, and it was exciting to watch from start to finish.
"Both teams really wanted it, and I think that intensity will carry into the postseason."
