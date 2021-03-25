BURLINGTON — The 2021 BFA Bobwhites hockey team won the program's 20th title and became back-to-back Vermont D1 Boys Hockey Champions after taking down Essex by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday.
It could easily be argued that in Vermont high school sports, there is no greater rivalry than hockey games between BFA and Essex.
Wednesday's game was the 20th time the Bobwhites and Hornets have met in the postseason and the eighth time the teams have met for a championship game.
Essex (1) handed BFA (2) their only loss of the season (2-0 on February 20) and haven’t allowed more than one goal against in a game all season.
From the opening puck drop, it was clear the Bobwhites were using that loss as fuel and were looking to gain an early edge on Essex. Just 24 seconds into the game, BFA pounced on an excellent opportunity.
Essex took an early penalty, and Bobwhites’ captain Christian Vallee ripped a stinger of a wrist shot that found the back of the net on the resulting powerplay, with the assist coming from Owen Benoit.
Off to an early lead, BFA found no reason to slow down and lit the lamp a second time less than 6 minutes later, again on the power play.
Levi Webb had a golden opportunity on the right side of the Hornets’ cage that somehow stayed out, his rebound made it to Matt Merrill, who was also denied.
Webb, undeterred, managed to pick himself up and collect Merrill’s rebound, pulling the puck around and finding more success on the other side of the net, making it 2-0 for the Bobwhites. In the second period, BFA got caught on back-to-back penalty kills, and Essex got some puck-luck to go their way, making it a one-goal game.
The third period was played tightly as the next goal was crucial; that goal came with 5:51 left on the clock. BFA was on the power play once again, this time with the goal coming off a snipe from the point by defenseman; Owen Benoit.
On that critical goal, Benoit described what he was feeling in that moment following the game, “Pure excitement. That goal was big, if they got that next goal, it’s a tie game. We had to have that goal, and luckily we got it tonight.”
Christian Vallee and Colby Morin each picked up an assist on the play.
Essex scored with 23 seconds left, but that was all BFA would allow them, and the buzzer sounded to give the BFA Bobwhites their 20th state title.
Michel Telfer topped off a stellar first season with a championship as BFA’s starting netminder.
“Focus has been the key for me. Focusing and dialing in for every single game, and I’m really lucky to have a group this great in front of me. They keep shots to the outside and make sure I can see the puck," said Telfer.
“Winning the title it’s an awesome feeling. After everything we’ve been through, we stayed resilient. Then to have that buzzer sound for us; to get this win, was huge.”
Owen Benoit also spoke on what it felt like to win the state title after battling through an unusual season,
“It feels great; we went through a lot with Covid, and this year was weird. We battled through adversity, and we were able to win. I’m just so proud of the boys this year.”
This season will go down in the history books for a myriad of reasons for the Bobwhites, and it was topped off with a championship game to remember for years to come.
Congratulations to the players, coaches, parents, and BFA community; this season was challenging for everyone involved. You’ve overcome the odds and have earned that 20th boys' hockey banner to hang from the rafters at Collins Perley.
