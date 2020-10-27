ST. ALBANS — The BFA Bobwhites closed the unusual 7v7 touch football season with a 32-22 loss to Mount Mansfield Union on Tuesday evening.
Both teams battled through the first half, leaving the field with the score 14-12 in favor of the MMU Cougars.
While the Cougars earned the win, BFA head coach Geoff Murray was pleased with his team’s final effort.
“The line team had a nice drive all the way down to inside the five-yard line. The backs came in and scored the touchdown and extra point to get 26-22,” said Murray.
The 2020 season has had changes galore for the state’s football programs, and Murray commended his team for their flexibility.
“I think the fittest word that comes to mind is memorable. The uniqueness of 7v7, of not having playoffs, and then having playoffs stands out,” said Murray.
“I was really proud of our improvement over the season. We went 0-4 at the start of the season and 2-2 at the end.
“Every player improved and enjoyed time with friends, and we maintained the culture that we have in Bobwhite football.
“It’s nice that the seniors were able to experience that one more time in the football program.”
