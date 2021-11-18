FRANKLIN/BURLINGTON - Competing in equestrian competitions was a childhood dream for Annie Ploof. This fall, she's attending the University of Vermont and riding for the equestrian club team, and at the close of the regular season on Nov. 13, Ploof and her teammates won a trip to the regional tournament in the spring.
How did you get into an equestrian competition? I've ridden horses since I was a child but never competed with a team. When I was researching colleges, I saw UVM had an equestrian team, and I decided to try out. It's been amazing!
What have you enjoyed about this opportunity? It's been such a unique experience. I've never had a chance to ride this consistently. I take lessons twice a week, hack once a week, and show once a week in New Hampshire.
What has stood out to you about competition? We compete in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) Division. We compete as a team, and that's been a high point for me.
What memories will you take from this season? When I won my first show, I wasn't really thinking I'd win, and I was so happy! My coach wants us to perform to our best; she gave me a big hug and told me I did a good job. My teammates were so happy for me. There's so much support and love in this team, at times. I'm still in awe of having this opportunity. I'm so glad to be with this team; these are memories I'll take with me for the rest of my life.
Do you ride the same horse in competition? When we go to shows, the hosting school provides horses. We draw a popsicle stick, and that's the horse we ride. We don't get to know the horses before we show them, so we learn how to ride all sorts of horses.
What are three valuable things you've learned from this experience? Patience: The results don't come overnight. My coach always says that riding isn't a natural sport; you have to remind your body what to do consistently.
Teamwork: We compete for ourselves, but we want to do well for our team. It's amazing to win points for myself, but it's even better to gain them for the team. I might be the lowest level rider, but I'm just as important as the other riders. We're like a big family and really love each other.
Hard work and time management: We do barn work and take care of the horses; we also have workouts and lessons. It's important to get school work done during the week because the weekends are dedicated to shows.
What have you learned about horses? The horses are great, and we love them so much! They're super chill and very well trained, and they know all of us because we spend so much time with them. It's a great experience to ride different horses and learn the breeds, temperaments, and sizes.
Do you have a favorite horse? Elke is my favorite; she's pretty big, which I wasn't used to, but she's chill and sweet. If I make mistakes, she's patient. She's a great horse to learn on, and she's taught me patience as well.
Thank yous: I'd like to thank my grandmother Collette Ploof who enabled me to grow up with a horse in my backyard, and she's made it to most of my shows. I want to thank my family for supporting my switch from field hockey to horseback riding. I'm thankful to my coach Madeleine Austin for this opportunity and for being a great coach. It's crazy how different of a rider I am compared to just a few months ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.