FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association (VYVA) has announced the 2020 New and Returning All-Stars for boys and girls high school teams.
Members of the BFA St. Albans and Enosburg Falls varsity teams were recognized for their accomplishments this fall.
Girls 2020 VYVA All-Stars
New All-Stars
Hannah Branon: Setter, BFA St. Albans
Sydney Preseau: Middle, BFA St. Albans
Boys 2020 VYVA All-Stars
Returning All-Stars
Nathaniel Robtoy: Setter, Enosburg
Nate Smullen: Middle, BFA St. Albans
New All-Stars
Devyn Gleason: Setter, Enosburg
Dylan White: Setter, BFA St. Albans
Owen McKinstry: Hitter, Enosburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.