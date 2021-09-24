The Vermont AFL-CIO this past weekend became the first major labor organization in the nation to embrace the right to bear arms, saying its members would “actively oppose any unreasonable gun control measures.” The labor group’s leadership said the effort was necessary to protect against the rise in facism, white supremacy, and the threat of extremists, the sort who tried to take control of the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6.
In Vermont?
Who knew?
The issue was pushed by the elected slate of UNITED candidates that has pushed the organization to the left since it took over the leadership in 2019. In fact, the UNITED group elected this past weekend noted that it considers the election a mandate to dis- tance itself from the Democratic Party and to align itself with the Vermont Progressive Party.
Really?
In what world would Vermont progressives be found campaigning in favor of less restrictive gun control legislation? In what world would Vermont Progressives be touting the idea that the state was under threat from armed political extremists and that the best option was for Vermonters to be armed?
There isn’t one.
But why, as a labor organization, is there the need to pit itself against mainstream Democrats, who, on almost every issue, are obviously closer in alignment to them than Republicans ever would be?
Where is the advantage?
The response from mainstream Democrats is to be nonplussed. Vermont is one of the nation’s most gun- friendly states. There is already a culture that heavily supports a person’s right to bear arms. The labor group’s resolution has no real-world implica- tion. Republicans aren’t about to go soft on the issue and Democrats have no intention of pushing further than they have, which isn’t much.
What the labor union is doing is pushing for new members, and it’s doing so by ratcheting up the intensity of the issues pursued. It’s the extremists - of both parties - who get the attention. When the labor group came out with its “right to bear arms” declaration, it got the attention it sought. It was a story in search of a big headline.
And the people clapping on the side- lines are the Republicans. If another gun control piece of legislation did materialize, they just got support from, heretofore, an unlikely ally. One with 11,000 members.
As legislatively-irrelevant as the pro- gun resolution may be, there is a deep- er issue of concern, which is the tone of the resolution itself. It’s steeped in anger, almost begging for a fight. Little wonder that people equate those on the far right with those on the far left. Their mutual language is one laced with taunts, hatred, recrimination and close-minded insinuations. One is no less extreme than the other, a “no price is too great for a belief” mentality. This extremism is fed by digital platforms that skew the conversation evermore to the edges.
It will also be curious to see if the labor union’s words are ever used against them. Consider the following in the past weekend’s declaration:
“Whereas Organized Labor must not rely on the armed wing of the Government to defend democracy, our communities, labor organizations, allies, and regular people in the event of a crisis or attack by fascists, white supremacists, or individual extremists;
Followed by this:
“Whereas the Vermont AFL-CIO looks to our long history, including but not limited to the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Paris Commune, Irish War of Independence, the Battle of Blair Mountain, the Spanish Civil War, the anti-colonial struggle of the Vietnamese in South- east Asia, the formation of the Black Panther Party, Nelson Mandela’s and the ANC’s resistance to the Apartheid State of South Africa, the Zapatista Uprising in Mexico, and events as they are unfolding today in Rojava as clear indication that Unions, working people, and communities are wise to retain and/or build the means to defend themselves.”
So, the Vermont AFL-CIO has no faith in our military’s ability, and its willingness to defend the nation’s democracy if challenged?
The labor group thinks we are better equipped to fight house-by-house, armed with our pistols, routing extremists from their homes because of a difference in beliefs?
And if we were to experience another labor uprising, as with the Battle of Blair Mountain, we would expect our workers to satisfy their unmet demands through the barrel of a gun? That’s the labor union's preferred way to settle things? So, the rule of law is to be replaced by whoever has the gun sets the rules?
Who writes this stuff?
More to the point, do the 11,000 union members really support this, or is this something pushed through by the leadership?
By Emerson Lynn
