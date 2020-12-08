This is in response or addition to the recent letter to the editor entitled “Of course there was big voter fraud going on.” Yes, there is too much coincidence with what occurred favoring a Presidential election win to former Vice President Joe Biden. Any observer of election results would notice the various “red flag” fraud indicator patterns. These patterns warrant additional investigation. Some of the alleged instances of fraud are: Over a hundred thousand single votes for Mr. Biden delivered in the early morning hours (after suspension of counting), observers blocked from monitoring ballot counting, dead persons voting, non-resident voters, more ballots cast than number of registered voters, absentee ballots arriving after the close of elections, and computer software “glitches” favoring votes for Mr. Biden. Is it a coincidence all these “irregularities” were overwhelmingly for Mr. Biden?
Many of the above allegations of fraud are being investigated by former federal prosecutors with impeccable reputations, some without compensation. Contrary to what is being reported on most mainstream media outlets, there IS substantial evidence of wide scale voter fraud having been perpetrated to influence this election.
Mainstream and social media continue to not acknowledge this story, downplay it as meaningless, or state, “No evidence of widespread voter fraud has surfaced.” Yet, there have been hundreds of sworn affidavits signed under penalty of perjury collected as well as evidence of software program manipulation. A Republican state senator in another state and others have been censored off social media platforms, if they dare to speak out about alleged voting fraud.
I have never witnessed such a coordinated, all-encompassing media cover-up. This includes the purposeful lack of comprehensive reporting of evidence and the spread of dis-information. What has allegedly occurred by the Democrat party and its major media enablers is disgraceful. It is a threat to liberty and democracy. It is reminiscent of third world regimes and “banana republic” countries. Americans, regardless of their politics or party affiliation should be outraged by the media’s journalistic malpractice and if confirmed, the fraudulent influencing of a major election.
Jeffrey Sharp
St. Albans
