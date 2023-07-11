Wayne Toof

Wayne H. Toof, 78, passed away peacefully at the University of Vermont Medical Center on Friday, June 16, 2023, following a short illness. The only child of Harmon M. and Hildreth (Young) Toof, Wayne was born on January 11, 1945, in Fairfax, Vermont.
Wayne married his beloved wife, Myra Anne (Erno Raymond) Toof on March 25, 1978, and shared many happy years of marriage until Myra passed away in 2014.
Raised on a farm in Fairfax, Wayne had an idyllic childhood and graduated from Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax in 1963 where he played on the basketball team. While still in high school, Wayne joined the United States Navy Reserves (USNR) on February 18 ,1963 and, following graduation, was ordered to Active Duty on the USS Cadmus (AR-14). Wayne was then ordered to the YR-71 which was assigned to the Naval Support Activity in Da Nang. Wayne served in Vietnam from 1965-1967 before being honorably discharged as an Electrician’s Mate (EM3) in 1969. While in service, Wayne received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. After his service, Wayne also received the Vermont Distinguished Service Medal from then Governor James H. Douglas and he became an official Plank Owner for this participation in the Naval Support Activity in Da Nang, Vietnam. Wayne was very proud to service his country and was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
After his departure from the service, Wayne quickly earned his Master Electrician License working at several local places including DMC Electric and at the University of Vermont where he first met his wife Myra, when they both worked in the Given and Rowell buildings. Wayne went on to work with his uncle Wendall Manning at his business Lakeview Plumbing and Heating before eventually taking over the business. Having enough of Vermont winters and frozen pipes, Wayne and Myra moved to Naples, Florida for several years where Wayne worked for Moorings Park, a retirement village. Eventually, Wayne and Myra retired back to Vermont to spend time with family and friends.
Wayne was a godly man and had a variety of interests but his most loved was hunting, being in the woods, and connecting with nature. Both dogs and cats were also very dear to Wayne, especially his many Pomeranian pups he had through the years: Mighty Might and Cinnamon to Frisky and his current pup, Myra, named in his late wife’s honor.
Wayne is survived by his sons Kevin and David Toof, as well as his stepsons, Jeffrey Raymond and his wife, Margaret Loftus, Gary Raymond, and Gregory Raymond and his wife Barbara Church. He also leaves his uncle and hunting buddy, Earl Toof of Connecticut.
He is also survived by his very special friend (but more like a son) and caregiver, Brian Corey, and his daughter Abigail and her children, Isabella, and Phoenix to whom he was affectionally known as Grampa Wayne.
Wayne is survived by his sisters-in-law, Sandra Armstrong and Margaret Erno as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Wayne also leaves behind many good friends including John Baraby, Bill (Doc) Sheldon, and his nephew Tommy Erno.
Wayne is pre-deceased by his cherished wife, Myra, his parents, as well as several brothers- and sisters-in-law, including his buddy, Walter (Joe) Erno.
The family wishes to extend much gratitude to the caring professionals at the University of Vermont Medical Center for allowing Wayne’s final journey to be comfortable and peaceful.
There will be no calling hours or memorial service at this time, but a celebration of life will be held in October. The date and time will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT or to a special charity of your choice. An online condolence book has been established for Wayne’s family at the A.W. Rich Funeral Home, website: www.awrfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to A.W. Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax, VT.
