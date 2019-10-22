ST. ALBANS — Peter Saltonstall Mallett, age 95, died October 18, 2019 at the Homestead, St. Albans.
Peter was born in Mineola, N.Y., April 18, 1924, son of the late Guy and Virginia Mallett. After graduating from Garden City High School in 1942, he attended Dartmouth College. During his freshman year he was drafted into the Army, where he served in the 10th Mountain Division. Upon his discharge, he attended the University of Vermont, graduating with the class of 1947.
From 1947 to 1950, Peter taught history at Waterbury High School. In 1950, he became guidance director at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. In 1947, Peter married Frances Camp Headley. They raised three children, Laurel Carter, Peter Gabriel, and Marc Parsons. In 1972, he became assistant headmaster until his retirement in 1988. His interests were varied, including natural history, raising pheasants, gardening and tennis. His most important interest after retirement was Georgia local history, which resulted in his writing a two volume book, The History of Georgia, Vermont.
He also wrote The Dutcher Drug Dynasty of St. Albans and Cemeteries of Georgia.
He was predeceased by his wife, Frances, of 68 years. He is survived by his three children: Laurel Mallett Gould and her husband, Charles R. Gould; Peter G. Mallett; Marc Mallett and his wife Ann Gustafson Mallett, as well as five grandchildren and six great grand-children.
There will be no funeral or memorial services at the request of the deceased. Cremation arrangements will be under the direction of Holcomb-des Groseilliers Funeral Homes of Hardwick, Vt. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Georgia Historical Society, P.O. Box 2072, Georgia, VT 05468.