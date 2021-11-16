Patrick James Howrigan a lifelong area resident passed away on Thursday, November 11th, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
The first child of William Robert Howrigan and Frances Virginia (Mawn) entered this world on October 26th, 1950 in St. Albans, Vermont.
Patrick was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in St. Albans and a dairy farmer ever after. He was an original Fairfield Fire Fighter, on the Farm Bureau and member of the Regional Planning Commission. He married the love of his life, Paula Barrette on May 3rd, 1975.
A steward of land and animals, he took great pride in his farm and herd. He was a fast driver, great card player, and truly enjoyed his Tuesday night card games with the boys. He was honest, hardworking and loved a good joke. A collector of quotes, he was witty and always had an anecdote to add to a conversation. He was a man of few words. He was always willing to help, anytime, with a gleam in his blue eyes. He was a strong man…physically and emotionally.
He was a lover of anything green and ice cream. He loved a good corn crop. He was a problem solver, quick under pressure and could fix or build most anything in the barnyard. He was a firm believer in doing things right the first time, so it should not have to be revisited…. He enjoyed going to the auction with anyone who’d go with him (whether you wanted to or not) and the ride there and back. He was a good big brother to his siblings. They, his children and his nieces and nephews will attest that when (Uncle) Pat spoke, you listened... He was extremely proud of his family and his Irish heritage. It pleased him more than anything to work alongside his two sons on the farm.
Patrick is survived by his wife Paula (Barrette). Children: Shane (Andrew Foehr), Jennifer Bouchard (Gregory), Patrick (Rebecca) and Kevin (Tara Gagner). Grandchildren: Flynn Howrigan, Emmett, Chloe and Dalton Bouchard, Regan and Ryland Howrigan, Bennett O’Neill, Kenzie and Kayson Howrigan. Beloved mother, Virginia Howrigan. Brothers and sisters: Mary Schreindorfer (John), William Robert Jr. (Patty), Daniel (Shelley), David (Peggy), Eileen (Garry), Brian (Cari), Catherine (Steve) and Mark. Brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Linda Barrette and sister-in-law Diane Barrette and her partner Bruce LeGallais. Many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father Robert, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Anita and Weldon Barrette and good buddy, Josh “The Boy” Danyow.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers or donations, please choose a cause close to your heart.
Patrick’s family will receive family and friends on Sunday, November 28th, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 29th, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 116 Church Road, Fairfield with the Reverend Father Jerome Mercure as celebrant. Interment will be private and at a later date in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.
Honored to be serving the Howrigan family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.