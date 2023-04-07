Marianne Marshall

June 27, 1950 - April 4, 2023
Marianne Lipscombe Marshall was born in Seattle, Washington to Jack Wilfred Lipscombe and Betty Jo Howard Lipscombe. Marianne grew up in the oil fields of southern New Mexico and west Texas, graduating from Big Spring High School. Marianne earned a double major in Philosophy and Sociology from Newcomb College at Tulane University, New Orleans and a Juris Doctorate from St Mary’s University Law School in San Antonio, TX where she met her husband and love of her life Steven D. Marshall, son of Dr Carlton and Cynthia Marshall.
Marianne served as Caldwell County Attorney, Texas; Deputy State’s Attorney for Franklin County, Vermont and as partner in Marshall and Marshall Legal Services in Swanton, Vermont. She was honored as being one of the first 100 women admitted to practice law in the State of Vermont.
In addition to her husband, Marianne is survived by her children: Cynthia (Craig) Wilems of Seabrook, TX; George (L. Gayle) Marshall of Corinth, TX, Mary (Samuel) Carleton of Winooski, VT; and Kathryn (Ryan) Baxter; of Lunenburg, VT; grandchildren Anabella, Grace & Emmaline Wilems; Nolan, Alaina & Susanna Marshall; Adele & Louise Carleton; and Hawkeye Baxter. She is also survived by her brother, John Howard Lipscombe (Jan), Texas County Court at Law Judge (ret.) of Austin, TX, sister Dr. Elizabeth Lipscombe Ritchie, pediatric surgeon, of Boerne, TX and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother William C. Lipscombe, U.S. Coast Guard (ret.), who suffered from untreated PTSD after serving on the front lines in the War on Drugs in South America and the Mediterranean.
Marianne was active in the community serving for many years on the Franklin County United Way Board, the Rock Point School Board, 5th and 6th grade volunteer staff, Swanton school parent volunteers, Holy Trinity Episcopal Sunday School, past president of Franklin County Bar Association, Swanton Town Justice of the Peace; and Vermont Community College philosophy teacher (Introduction and Social and Political Ethics)
In more recent years Marianne has enjoyed painting with watercolors and showing her work at Artist in Residence in St. Albans.
Belief: if it’s about God, it’s about Love; share God’s light. Her kids say, Mama was always finding ways to bring people together to share joy, love and build community.
Thanks to Dr. Adrian Trout, Dr. Brophy, & Dr. S. Foster, Oncologist Dr. Dennis Sanders, the folks at ER Northwest Medical Center, and Alexis at Bayada Hospice.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am Monday, April 10, 2023 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Swanton, VT. The service will be live-streamed at the following Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89706734361?pwd=bXFoVHFnU1NITVlpdFhHRnA5UFdrdz09
Please consider a donation to one of the following in her memory:
Laurie’s House https://cvoeo.networkforgood.com/projects/54403-be-a-voice Voices Against Violence / CVOEO
PO Box 1603
Burlington, VT 05402
Samaritan House CVOEO
PO Box 1603 Burlington, VT 05402
Martha’s Kitchen 139 Lake Street
St. Albans, VT 05478
