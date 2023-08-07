Lawrence Paul LaRocque, 71 years old passed away peacefully at his Swanton home on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, with his beloved wife Elaine and family members at his side. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and was determined to stay active for as long as possible.
Larry as he was known to family and friends was born on April 5th, 1952, to Clarence and Rhoda (Bessette) LaRocque and attended Swanton schools. Larry enlisted in the Vermont Air National Guard and also began his career with New England Central Railroad. He held many positions at NECR: Train Master, Supervisor of Locomotives, Engineer and Superintendent of Operations for the entire railroad. After 40 years, Larry retired and worked part time with Engineer Construction Inc., (ECI). His pride in a job well done and his meticulous nature made him a well-respected and invaluable employee.
Larry and Elaine (Gratton) married in 1980 and along with their son Travis made their home in Swanton where he served Swanton and St. Albans communities as a part time police office as well as many years with the Swanton Volunteer Fire Department.
Over the years Larry and Elaine spent countless hours and drove thousands of miles first following Travis play hockey and then their grandchildren, Gavin, Grace and Gabrielle. Despite never playing hockey, Larry became knowledgeable and supportive of MAHA by coaching, refereeing and serving as President of MAHA Board. Watching his grandkids (his 3G’s) at BFA brought Larry so much pride; he loved retelling their game plays to anyone who was interested. Many BFA Comets consider Larry their biggest fan as he rarely missed a game regardless of its location. Larry shared his love for deer hunting with Travis and his grandchildren and made many wonderful memories at his New York hunting camp.
Larry discovered golf through his brother-in-law, Joe Gratton and began playing twice a week with many friends including John Hancock; both Joe and John predeceased Larry and he had many memories of great golfing times. Larry supported his golf community by serving on the Champlain Country Club Board of Directors in several capacities.
Surviving family members include his wife Elaine, son Travis and wife Hilary, grandchildren Gavin, Grace and Gabrielle; his sisters Rosalie Severy, Lura and husband Bernard Messier, Rita and husband Bill Dean, his brother Raymond and wife Linda, and sister- in-law, Maryann Bovat and Clyde. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Larry. He also leaves behind many special friends including Tom and Carol St. Pierre, Sharron Hancock, Sandy LaRocque and his tiny canine companion Nala.
Larry was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Rhoda LaRocque, his in-laws, Joe and Gloria Gratton, his brother Gary and brothers-in-law, Douglas Severy and Jospeh Gratton.
Elaine, Travis and family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of UVM Oncology Department including Dr. Mark Plante, Dr. Peter Holoch and Dr. Shahid Ahmed along with the nurses who gave Larry such wonderful care and consideration.
Larry’s family will receive family and friends on Friday, August 11th, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with the Reverend Father James Dodson officiating. Prayers of committal and military honors will be held on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959 or Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive, Suite 305, Colchester, Vermont 05446 or the UVM Oncology Department, c/o UVM Medical Center Foundation, Courtyard at Given 3N, 111 Colchester, Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05401.
Honored to be serving the family of Lawrence LaRocque is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.