Joyce and Allen Jenkins

Joyce King Jenkins and Allen Orvey Jenkins passed away on December 30th, 2022 and January 2nd, 2023, respectively, both surrounded by family. Joy and Al were married on February 13th, 1971 and were about to celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary.
Joy was born in St. Albans on December 11th, 1943 and had recently celebrated her 79th birthday. Joy was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in St. Albans.
Joy proudly owned and operated 2x2 Christian Preschool out of her home for 25 years. She loved the idea of talking about God and Jesus in an educational setting. Joy belonged to the “Misfits” Home Demonstration Group for well over 52 years and had many lifelong friends in the group. Joy was a Den Leader with the Cub Scouts and a room mother in school for her children for many school years.
Al was born in Westernport, Maryland on January 2nd, 1943. He passed away on his 80th birthday. Al lived in Westernport until he joined the United States Air Force after high school. In the Air Force, Al was stationed all over the world, including Japan, Greece, Israel, Turkey, Vietnam, the Pentagon and the St. Albans Air Force Station. Al was very involved with Troop 70, Boy Scouts of America in St. Albans for many years. He was the Scoutmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster and a Committee member. Al was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for over 52 years. Al was also quietly involved in the background of all of Joy’s activities. This included running errands, prepping food, arts and crafts projects, and any other crazy, hair-brained idea she had. Usually very late at night.
At St. Paul’s, Joy and Al were youth group leaders for over 30 years and started the Live Nativity scene in Taylor Park. They both served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Joy was a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible school coordinator and the Children’s Choir leader for many decades. For the past 38 years, Joy and Al helped run the Chi Rho group of St. Paul’s. They were known for planning many trips to see plays, concerts, musicals, mystery rides, church dinners and fall foliage rides, all throughout Vermont. Al was the unofficial bus driver for the “Church Ladies” on all of these outings.
Joy and Al loved spending time with their family and friends at their camp on Lake Champlain, where every sunset was the most beautiful one ever.
Joy and Al leave behind 3 children, Alicia (Eric) Watts, Chad (Kristine) Jenkins, and Brad (Erin) Jenkins, and Jerry Widjaja, our exchange student and family member since 2000. They also leave behind their grandkids, Gabi, Sam, Maya, Noah and Lizzie, all who brought them great joy. Joy leaves behind her brother Larry King and sister Emily King Ward; Al leaves behind his brother Don (Kathy) Jenkins and sister-in-law Nancy Jenkins. Joy and Al also leave behind many nieces and nephews and close friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, January 13th from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Heald Funeral Home located at 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT 05478. Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church St, St. Albans, VT 05478, with a reception to follow. Burial will take place later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul’s Living Church Fund, 11 Church St, St. Albans, VT 05478, the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/vermont, or the Green Mountain Council, Scouting BSA, 838 U.S. Rte 2, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676.
