Eugene “Gene” Walter French, age 101, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was born November 4th, 1921 in Albany, NY, son of the late Cornelius French & Helen French Nolan. At a young age, Gene was a devoted Catholic and sports enthusiast. He served as an altar boy for the Roman Catholic Sisters of Charity and had a passion for baseball. He was a graduate of Albany’s Cathedral High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. His commitment and competitiveness for the game served him well, as he was granted a baseball scholarship to Saint Michael’s College in 1939, where he pursued a degree in Education. He was drafted in late 1942 as World War II was launched. Gene graduated early from St. Michael’s College “cum laude” in January 1943 under the wartime accelerated program. He married Mona Larry, January 18, 1943 and entered the armed forces in February. He proudly served as private, Second Lieutenant, then commissioned Captain in World War II (1943-1946), receiving two purple hearts and two bronze stars for “courage, aggressive leadership and loyal devotion to duty”. Upon returning home to St. Albans, VT he began writing as a sports editor for the St. Albans Daily Messenger. Six months later he was appointed a teacher-coach position at St. Mary’s Catholic High School (1946-1948) where he taught an array of subjects and coached football, basketball and baseball. Gene started the first National Guard Company in St. Albans, VT (1946), where he served as company commander until 1951 during the Korean War. Furthering his own education, he completed training courses in insurance and began his affiliation with Equitable Life Assurance Co of NY (1948). This was the beginning of a lifetime career. Gene opened his own insurance agency in St. Albans “French Insurance and Real Estate” (1954-1971). Gene & Mona made St. Albans their home where they raised their seven children; Diane, Michael, Helen, Nancy, David, John and Eugene “Jay”. In 1971 Gene and Mona moved to Florida where Gene continued his career in Real Estate with A.J. Richter & Co., Inc. and Kinzler Real Estate. With the loss of his son Jay (1998) and his wife Mona (1999), Gene moved back to Vermont where he resided with his daughter Helen & Daniel Branon for the past 20 plus years. Gene enjoyed reading the newspaper daily and playing golf at the Champlain Country Club with his buddies Frank MacNeil, John Willson and Frank Horan; his sons Michael, David and John; and loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren take interest in the game. He was a devoted Catholic and member of the St. Mary’s Parish where he religiously attended mass with his daughters Nancy & Helen. He loved a good meal on Saturday nights at many local restaurants, but most of all enjoyed the time that he spent with his family. To say he was proud would be an understatement. Gene was a leader and active member of his community; affiliated with many clubs and organizations; American Legion Green Mountain, Post No.1; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 758; St. Albans Rotary Club; Knights of Columbus Council, No 297; Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Assembly; Owls Club; St. Albans City Grange; County Chairman of the Red Cross; Industrial Committee; President of Chamber of Commerce (1960-1962); St. Albans Bicentennial Deputy Chairman; Candidate for Senate; Candidate for City Representative; Champlain Country Club; St. Mary’s Catholic Church He is survived by his children; Diane Dillon of CA, Michael (Tracy) French of Essex Junction, VT, Helen (Daniel) Branon of Fairfield, VT, Nancy (Mark) Senesac of Fairfax, VT, David (Valerie) French of Fairfax, VT, John French of Bakersfield, VT, His grandchildren; Neally French, Cris (Emily) French, Taylor French, Daniel (Grace) Branon, Eugene (Desiree) Branon, Mona (Nick) Lemieux, Matthew (Holly) Branon, Adam (Jessica) Branon, Russell (Selena) Senesac, Angela (Chris) Baker, Jennifer (Taber) Gagne, Jacey (Peter) Garceau, Brian Senesac, Landon (Kristie) French, Kelly French, Heather (Dayton) Brown, Brittany (Daren) Rivard, Carita (Chris) Jettie. His great-grandchildren; Carl V, Sophia, Izacco; Cris Jr.; Quinley; Kayleigh, Kaleb, Isaac, Riley; Morgan, Connor, Moriah, Cole, Lexie; Reed; Cathryn, Anna, Matthew, Luke; Gracie; Madison, Molly; Thomas; Hunter, Wyatt; Shawn, Alyvia; Jackson, Kaylee, Levi; Dawson, Kambrie, Ryder, Bristol; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Mona and son Eugene “Jay” he was predeceased by his parents, siblings Sister Marjorie French, Jane (John) Rowe, Emory (Jeanette) French, Dolores (Matthew) Whalen, sister-in-law & brothers-in-law John (Dorothy) Larry, Betty (George) Kell. There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans, with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery with full Military Honors will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in the form of Masses in Gene’s memory to Holy Angels Parish, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to Martha’s Kitchen, 139 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478. Honored to be serving the family of Eugene French is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Eugene “Gene” Walter French
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Check out Ruthie Laroche's picks for the 2022-2023 spring season!!
-
Alburgh school board votes ‘no confidence’ in superintendent
-
Here are recent birth announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center.
-
GALLERY: From the archives — children praying, a woman painting and other slices of life from the '70s
-
John LeClair returns to Flyers as Special Advisor to Hockey Operations The Philadelphia Flyers
Currently in Saint Albans
78°
Sunny
79° / 58°
6 PM
78°
7 PM
77°
8 PM
74°
9 PM
70°
10 PM
68°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.