A Mass of Christian Burial for Eleanor Parker Luneau, who passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020, will be celebrated on Friday, September 17th, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with interment following in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Honored to be serving the Luneau family is the Heald Funeral Home.
