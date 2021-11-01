Duane E. Chase, 59 of North Cambridge, Vermont passed away peacefully in his ancestral home on October 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Where his family has lived since 1852 and he was the last of this line of Chases. Duane was born in Burlington on March 26, 1962 son of Roger William and Theresa (Mumley) Chase.
Duane is survived by his sister Elizabeth Chase of Florida, he is predeceased by his father Roger Chase and his mother Theresa (Mumley) Dashno.
Throughout his life and eventual battle with cancer he was surrounded by his close friends and Wilson family.
Duane was a special character in many people’s lives and could crack a joke better than anyone. He was an avid bottle collector but loved antiques and relics of all kinds, spending countless days roaming the hills and valleys of Vermont in search of those relics. Many of his friends were lucky enough to accompany him on these trips and rewarded with interesting finds and exciting adventures. All who knew him respected his wealth of knowledge for historical pieces. His greatest gift however was time, he always had the time to stop and talk with anyone who would listen to the stories he could spin. Duane also had a love for genealogy and had recorded his family back for generations and across the world. This was his true passion which he would gladly share with anyone and usually look into their genealogy as well.
He spent many years working on small engine repairs from his home workshop, Chase Small Engine Repair, he was one of the few who would come to pick up your lawn mower. Only closing his shop in recent years as his health declined. Duane will be missed immensely and remembered fondly by all who knew him.
There will be no services per Duane’s request. Donations may be made in his honor to the Lamoille chapter of American Cancer Society or the Lamoille County Humane society.
An interment will be held at a later date notice to be published. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
