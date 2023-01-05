Daniel Gilbert

On May 1st, 1956, Daniel Conrad Gilbert began his life journey as the son of Conrad and Cecile Gilbert in Berlin, New Hampshire. That journey took him to Burlington, Vermont at the age of ten, where he spent the rest of his youth in the company of his parents and four siblings. For most of his adult life, Dan worked in the construction field, eventually launching his own company: Northfield Construction. Dan was an accomplished craftsman. Nowhere were his skills more evident than the house he extensively renovated and shared with his wife and the love of his life, Trudy. Together, they also created a comfortable space in their home for his mother-in-law, Nancy Ladd.
In June, 2022, Dan was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer that had metastasized. For six months, he struggled with it, always striving to maximize the time spent connecting with Trudy and the rest of his extensive family. He was incredibly grateful to all of those who supported him in his struggle, especially the family and friends that surrounded him and the staff of the Miller 5 oncology unit at the UVM Medical Center. Dan ended his life journey and traveled on to his next adventure on January 1st, 2023.
Dan derived great joy from a well crafted home or a lovingly sculpted yard. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with family. He leaves behind many who loved him dearly. In addition to his wife, mother, and mother-in-law, he leaves behind his children and their partners: David Gilbert and Ali Sayre, Jasmin Miller, Alicia and Ryan Lawyer, Ashley and Mark Flood, Corey Gilbert, and Cynthia and Clayton Herzog. His grandchildren include Rylee, Hunter, Arianna, Jace, Lucas, Evelyn, Levon, Josie, Cassidy, and Caiden. To many of them, Dan was simply, “Bumpa,” a name that made him smile each time he heard it. Dan also leaves behind his siblings and their spouses: Michel and Theresa Gilbert, Mark Gilbert and Theresa Fortner, Jacklyn and Michael Pierce, and Dawn and Steve Terrill. He is also survived by his wife’s siblings, including sisters-in-law Becky Hunt and Tracy Ferguson, and brothers-in-law George Ferguson, Jr., Richard Ferguson, and Reg Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Randy Ferguson and Marty Hunt, and his father, Conrad Gilbert.
Dan requested that there be no funeral service. You can honor him by listening to a favorite piece of music that lifts you up and helps you remember all that is best and most beautiful in our world. That is a truth by which Dan lived his life - striving to allow, forgive, and see the depth of beauty in everyone and everything. Carrying that spirit out into the world is the best way we can celebrate Dan. You can also remember Dan by making a donation in his name to the Hope Lodge (https://www.cancer.org/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/burlington.html), located at 235 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Bon voyage, Dan. We, your family and friends, will miss you. May your new adventure be everything you wished it to be.
