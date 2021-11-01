Fletcher – Brenden Robert Tatro, age 24, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Brenden was born in Middlebury, VT on July 16, 1997 the son of Monique Teague and Jerry Tatro.
Brenden completed his education at Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans, VT. He also attended MVU and Richford High Schools.
Brenden had a joyous laugh. He loved music, action movies, being read to, children, and animals. Nothing made Brenden happier that interacting with friends and family.
Brenden loved making people smile and laugh. He loved anything that went fast, cars, trucks, 4-wheelers.
Brenden’s had an unbelievable ability to connect with people. His bright eyes and big smile radiated the love and joy inside of him. Brenden will be dearly missed by many.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry Tatro of Richford, and Monique Teague, of St. Albans; sister Savannah Jewett-Dragoon of Berkshire; brother Nathan Tatro of Richford and his girlfriend Meaghan Nolan and their children Sky Ruth and Carson. Aunt and Uncle Shelia (Jewett) and Dick Dragoon of Berkshire. In addition to several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Brenden lived with the Lovejoy Family of Fletcher; Tiphany, Josh, Kayden, Josh, Brody and Tammy. Brenden also leaves behind many friends and caregivers from Northwestern Counseling and Support Services and Bellows Free Academy.
Brenden was predeceased by his brother Skyler Tatro, grandparents, Gordon Tatro Jr, and Geraldine Jewett and grandmother Joycelyn Teague.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 5 at 11 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St, Albans. Calling hours will be begin at 10 am.
Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Richford at a later date.
For those who wish, contributions in Brenden’s memory may be made to Partner’s In Adventure; P.O. BOX 8190, Essex, VT 05451.
Honored to be serving the Tatro family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
