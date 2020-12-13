For many kids, there’s a two-word phrase that can bring about a certain type of unexpected excitement and delight that’s hard to match: “snow day.” It’s almost only matched by the sense of disappointment kids have when they go to bed the night of a winter storm, only to wake up and find out that school hasn’t been cancelled.
But with the rise of remote learning and schools’ abilities to teach when the building is closed, some people have started to wonder:
Will there be snow days this year, or will schools turn to remote learning in the event that road conditions are poor — thus allowing the school year to end on schedule in the spring?
We reached out to superintendents for Franklin County schools to find out what their plans are.
Maple Run Unified School District
Superintendent Kevin Dirth said, “If there’s any good that’s come out of COVID, it’s that we’ve become better and better with remote learning, and we know we have the option of doing remote learning during a snow day which has the benefit of us getting out on time in June.”
He went on to say that it will likely be a case-by-case basis in which larger storms that give the district enough time to prepare for remote learning could result in such, but a quick, overnight blanket of snow would cause either a delay or a cancellation.
“It’s an option that we could use, if everything works right,” Dirth added.
Franklin West Supervisory Union
Superintendent Jim Tager said that Franklin West has two days built into its calendar for the event of snow storms. Additionally, March 1 is set aside for a makeup day of in-person learning.
“Our families have been through a lot this year, so we have a plan for three days that will resemble the past,” said Tager. “If we have a fourth, we will likely try to find another in-person make up day like the first of March.”
Missisquoi Valley School District
Superintendent Julie Regimbal shared a plan with Missisquoi Valley families that pointed out the issue of logistical challenges being presented with a winter storm, such as homes losing power which would prevent students from learning online. It went on to say that, for the most part, inclement weather will result in a traditional snow day; however, Wednesdays will still be held as a remote-learning day so that the academic calendar doesn’t get extended in June.
“In the event of a large snow event with an extremely-high probability of dangerous road conditions and plenty of notice for teachers to send home materials, we could have a remote learning day for all students,” stated the plan. “This is the least likely scenario.”
Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union
Superintendent Lynn Cota said that the decision to hold traditional school closures or shift to a remote learning day will depend on how significant the storm is and how much notice administrators have of it; a sudden storm in the morning will likely result in a snow day, but one that is forecasted well enough in advance could allow students to bring home devices, resources, and meals so that a remote learning day could be held.
“This pandemic has certainly come with a multitude of challenges for educators and school systems,” said Cota. “However, it has also resulted in some opportunities and some positives. One of those is the capacity of our system to support our learners in a much more flexible way. Teachers and students have gotten a crash course in virtual learning over these past nine months. Although it’s hard to look for the light in such a challenging and dark time in our world, there will be positive changes to practice and opportunities for students that will remain long after COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.