ST. ALBANS — All registered Vermont voters received a ballot earlier this month, and Secretary of State Jim Condos is encouraging Vermonters to have a plan for returning their ballots.
“While voting during the COVID-19 health crisis may feel different from how many of us are used to voting, we have ensured that no matter how you choose to vote this election season, you can do so safely and securely,” said Condos. “I encourage all Vermont voters who have not already voted to return their ballots as soon as they feel comfortable, to ensure their voice is heard in our democratic process.”
Here are the options for returning their ballots.
Option #1: Mail it in
All ballots arrived with pre-paid return envelopes. Condos is recommending that those who plan to mail their ballots to the town clerk's office place them in the mail by Saturday, Oct. 24.
When returning your ballot, be sure to place the completed ballot in the certified envelope, sign and date that envelope. If the ballot arrives without the certified envelope, it will not be counted and you will not be able to rectify the mistake.
Option #2: Bring your ballot to the town clerk.
You may also drop off your ballot in person to the town clerk. Again, you will need to be certain to use the certification envelope. Your ballot must be returned in that envelope.
Option #3: Place it in a drop box.
Many towns have set up drop boxes outside of the clerk's office. Call your town clerk or check the town's website for the location of drop boxes.
Again, be sure to sign your certification envelope and seal your ballot inside, otherwise your ballot will not be counted.
Option #4: Return your ballot on election day.
You may bring your ballot to your polling place on election day. If it is completed, you may hand the ballot -- in the signed certification envelope -- to a poll worker or the town clerk.
You may also fill out the ballot at the polling place and vote just as you normally would. If you do plan to vote in person, clerks are recommending you bring the ballot you received in the mail with you.
Option #5: Arrange to have a Justice of the Peace pick up your ballot.
For those who have trouble getting out, a pair of Justices of the Peace may be able to pick up your ballot and return it for you. Call your town clerk to discuss this option. Clerks do ask, however, that people contact them ahead of time and not at the last minute on election day.
“I want to thank Vermont voters for embracing early voting using the safe voting measures we have put in place to preserve voting rights and protect our communities during these challenging times,” said Condos. “Our democracy is stronger when we all participate.”
As of the end of the day on Tuesday, 166,037 Vermonters have returned their voted ballots early. That is more than 50 percent of the total voter participation in the 2016 General Election, which was 320,467, according to Condos' office.
