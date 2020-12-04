MONTPELIER — On Monday, the tax department released projected education tax rates for the next school year. Both homestead and non-homestead rates were projected to increase 9 percent, with the average homestead rate expected to increase nine cents and the non-homestead rate 10 cents.
Part of the reason for that increase was, according to Tax Commissioner Ted Bolio, a $32 million increase in the amount of money needed to be paid to the teacher retirement fund. That increase was responsible for 3.5 cents of the projected property tax rate increases.
The Messenger reached out to Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce to find out what was behind the growth in the pension fund costs.
What part of the teacher retirement costs are being paid out of the Education Fund?
The Education Fund pays the “normal costs” for the retirement fund.
The normal costs are the amount which needs to be added to the pension fund each year to cover the current and projected costs for retirees. It is separate from the unfunded liability, which is the amount left upaid from years when the state chose not to pay the full normal cost.
Legislators and the governor decide how much of the normal cost is paid by the General Fund and how much by the Education Fund, Pearce explained. The Education Fund is currently paying 100 percent of the normal cost.
Why did the normal cost increase so sharply?
Every five years the pension funds undergo a review comparing revenues, current costs and projected costs, including updated information on the number of current and potential retirees and how many years those retirees are expected to draw pensions.
The reviews are required by statute.
The most recent resulted in a four-to-five-fold increase in the normal costs, Pearce said.
There was also a 24 percent increase in the unfunded liability.
The increase was the result of demographic and mortality changes, Pearce explained. In part, retirees are living longer. Teachers are also retiring sooner.
“Certainly COVID this past year had an impact on the number of retirees,” said Pearce. The number of retirees increased significantly.
Are there ways to address these costs?
Pearce said she is working with the board which oversees the pension funds and other stakeholders on a set of proposals to address the pension increases. Those proposals will be presented to the legislature on Jan. 15.
“We recognize that these are significant increases,” Pearce said.
The 24 percent increase in the unfunded liability, in particular, is “not sustainable,” Pearce said.
