ST. ALBANS CITY — Following several instances of excessive use of force and local activism in response, the St. Albans City Council agreed in August to create an advisory board which will provide feedback to the police chief and the department.
The board will have seven members. Fifteen applications have been received.
The council intends to appoint those members, along with one alternate, during an executive session on Sunday morning. The council may enter executive session to discuss personnel matters, but must make the formal appointment of the new board members outside of executive session.
The board has interviewed all 15 applicants, having moved its regular meeting on the second Monday of the month to Tuesday this week in order to conduct candidate interviews.
On Tuesday, the council agreed it will appoint the board's first chair, and thereafter the members will select a chair from among themselves.
The reason for appointing the chair was to insure the chair is someone who familiar with how boards operate and someone who will encourage everyone to contribute.
The council also agreed that appointees to the board must have some connection to the city, either living or working there. "A person should have some tie to the City of St. Albans," said Ward 1 Councilor Tim Hawkins.
Members of the board will serve three-year terms, except for this first group. In order to create staggered terms, the board will appoint three people for one-year, including the alternate, three for two-years and two for three years.
Hawkins asked what criteria the board wanted to use when selecting candidates.
Councilor Chad Spooner, Ward 6, said he had evaluated the candidates with an eye toward diversity of viewpoints, as well as experience and skills.
Ward 2 Councilor Jim Pelkey said he too had looked at the candidates with a focus on getting a diversity of perspectives.
After a brief conversation, the councilors agreed they would likely come quickly to consensus on a few members, and then need to discuss the rest in more depth on Sunday.
No specific criteria for evaluating applicants was agreed to.
