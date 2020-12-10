ST. ALBANS — The COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If the vaccine receives emergency authorization by this weekend, Vermont’s first delivery could be received as early as Tuesday.
Of Vermont’s initial allocation of 5,850 doses, Northwestern Medical Center has been allotted a limited number in the first phase. Pharmacy Manager Jessica Aboelezz anticipates NMC’s allotment will last three weeks.
Here’s who will be vaccinated by NMC first:
- NMC staff and providers working in the Emergency and Intensive Care Units
- Staff from Home Health agencies working in the community
- EMS crews working in the community
“Other NMC staff and providers will have the opportunity to be vaccinated through NMC in future phases that are under development,” Aboelezz said in a statement to the Messenger.
Aboelezz also said staff and providers included in the first vaccination phase should be ready, but flexible, given that dates and numbers are still not concrete.
“After months of addressing the pandemic, it is exciting to be at this point,” Aboelezz said.
Dr. John Minadeo, NMC’s chief medical officer, said the hospital at this time has sufficient freezer space to accept and store the vaccine. Pfizer’s must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.