ST. ALBANS CITY – As with everything else during the pandemic, there is a “new normal” for the children and teenagers, and their mentors under Watershed Mentoring.
Still, whether on a front porch or from behind a cell phone screen, the mentees and their mentors continue to meet across Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Watershed Mentoring is a mentoring program pairing teenagers and children with adults around Northwestern Vermont to, according to the program, provide “positive and caring relationships” for the region’s school age children.
According to the program’s relatively new director Marianne Hunkin, while COVID-19’s initial shutdown brought some disruption to Watershed Mentoring, the program has managed to continue seeing mentors and mentees meet through the pandemic.
Those meetings and interactions, even if only managed through a phone call or handwritten letters, were important for the kids the program is intended to support amid the stress of remote learning and a wider COVID-19 pandemic, Hunkin said.
“To be able to talk on the phone or text or receive a letter, it was a touchstone for them,” Hunkin said. “It said, ‘there’s somebody who cares for me.’”
The program is managing a significant waitlist, however, leading Hunkin and others associated with Watershed Mentoring to put out a call for more volunteers for what people connected to the program say can have a “huge impact” on local youth.
What is Watershed Mentoring?
Put simply, Watershed Mentoring is like many other mentoring programs in the country.
School age children enrolled in the program are paired with adult mentors according to interests and personality and, for at least a year, those pairings allow for a relationship to grow between the mentors and the mentees.
The Watershed Mentoring program ultimately falls under the umbrella of Franklin County Caring Communities (FCCC), a St. Albans-based organization promoting youth development and substance-use prevention in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
In that respect, according to Hunkin, mentoring can have a “huge impact” for Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ youth. “We know that young people who feel connected to their community and feel that they are heard and that they are valued are healthier overall,” Hunkin said.
According to the federal government’s Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs, youth mentoring programs similar to Watershed Mentoring have been connected to higher high school graduation rates and educational aspirations, as well as behavioral improvements and a reduced risk of substance use.
Within Franklin and Grand Isle counties, Watershed Mentoring plays into FCCC’s substance-use prevention plans, with Hunkin citing similar research showing mentored youths are less likely to use certain drugs.
“Mentoring is also a part of our substance prevention strategy,” she said, “and studies have shown kids who are mentored are less likely to use later in their lives.”
For youth involved in the program, potential mentors are vetted by Hunkin and FCCC before being assigned to prospective mentees based on shared interests and prospective mentees’ families’ ultimate approval.
Relationships fostered through Watershed Mentoring last at least a year – Hunkin said the program explicitly tries to avoid opening a door for children to feel abandoned by an assigned mentor – but most relationships stretch on far longer.
Most, according to Hunkin, can last around four years. At least one ongoing mentor relationship has lasted ten years, Hunkin said.
What those pairs do is, according to Hunkin, entirely up to the pairs themselves. Activities can range widely, from kayaking and horseback riding to simply long drives and conversation.
“It really depends on people in the mentoring relationship,” Hunkin said. “It really runs the gamut.”
What happened when COVID-19 hit?
Earlier this spring, when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vermont, state officials began calling for the temporary shutdown of most nonessential businesses and ordered schools to transition to remote learning with the hopes of slowing the pandemic’s initial spread.
Within that mix, Watershed Mentoring also transitioned to remote contact, restricting its participating pairs to remote conversation and activities that could be handled independently.
A part of that was out of caution for Watershed Mentoring’s mentors, Hunkin said. Several were in their 60s and 70s, placing them within a demographic basket more at risk of COVID-19’s more extreme and potentially life-threatening symptoms.
While Hunkin had good things to say about mentors and mentees’ adapting to the pandemic, she said there was some lobbying from participants to “reopen” Watershed Mentoring, so to speak, and bring back some form of in-person activities as COVID-19’s spread gradually appeared to slow in Vermont.
“I heard from mentors who said, ‘We’re FaceTiming, but it’s not the same,’” Hunkin said. “People were really pushing me.”
Hunkin said there was also a recognition that the mentoring program would be important for its participants, especially among youth who were now removed from their usual socializing in school.
“Mental health is a real challenge for everyone who is living through this pandemic,” Hunkin said. Participating youth, she said, were “all of a sudden in a position where they were struggling.”
As the mentoring program gradually reopened with certain health restrictions in place – like facemasks, social distancing and outdoor meetings – Hunkin said mentor pairings’ relationships appeared stronger than they had before the pandemic.
There were also instances, she said, where mentors were able to help mentees’ families through the worst of the pandemic, helping connect them with resources like food shelves amid the early pandemic’s economic shocks.
“What I found was that it strengthened relationships,” Hunkin said. “[Youth were] just happy they have someone they can talk to – especially for middle and high schoolers.”
Hunkin also said she felt better prepared should a second surge in COVID-19 come and once again require the mentoring program to transition to remote interactions.
There were experiences mentors could now tap should Watershed Mentoring return to remote programming – like letter writing and fitness challenges – and a wider network of mentorship programs was available to share different ideas between its members.
There was, essentially, now a playbook the program could follow if the pandemic worsened, Hunkin said. “I think I’m better equipped,” she said.
The mentor crunch
When the Messenger asked how the community might best help Watershed Mentoring these days, Hunkin’s answer was immediate. “Mentors, mentors, mentors, mentors, mentors,” she said. “We’ve got kids in all corners of Franklin and Grand Isle counties who hope they can be matched with a mentor.”
While demand for mentors appeared to slow in the first months of the pandemic, the amount of families applying to Watershed Mentoring swelled during the summer, Hunkin said. A waitlist that typically sees applicants wait around six months for a mentorship pairing had grown to a year.
Luckily, according to Hunkin, the pandemic did little to damper enthusiasm among the program’s current mentors.
Only two mentors ultimately dropped out of Watershed Mentoring during the pandemic, she said, and a handful of new mentoring relationships were set to begin in the near future, bringing the total number of participating relationships closer to Watershed Mentoring’s typical 30-pair average.
Still, with a waitlist stretching as long as it has, Hunkin said there was a clear need for more volunteers to participate in Watershed Mentoring’s programming.
“We are really hoping that people are interested in spending some time with a young person,” Hunkin said.
Those interested in possibly signing onto the Watershed Mentoring program as a mentor can connect with Hunkin at marianne@fcccp.org or contact FCCC at (802) 527-5049.
