MONTGOMERY — In 2018, Montgomery held a series of public meetings, an initiative that became known as Montgomery Thrives, and identified three priorities — better broadband coverage, a wastewater system for the village and traffic improvements, particularly for pedestrians.
On Tuesday, the town’s voters are being asked to approve two projects, one for a wastewater system and one for traffic improvements.
Both votes authorize the town to borrow the anticipated total cost of the project. However, the town is already in discussions with USDA Rural Development to cover a hefty portion of the price tag. But before those arrangements can be finalized Rural Development requires a positive vote from the community on the total project cost.
That’s why the selectboard has described this vote as a “yellow light” allowing them to continue to move forward with the planning and fundraising rather than a green light to build.
The wastewater project is anticipated to cost $11.7 million, but the town has applied to Rural Development’s grant/loan program, which provides funding in the form of a grant and a low interest loan. The town is seeking a grant to cover 75 percent of the cost.
In addition, Rural Development is currently loaning money to municipalities at just 1 percent interest, selectboard chair Charlie Hancock said at a public meeting on June 30.
The town is actively seeking other sources of funding for the wastewater project as well, including $1 million from the Northern Borders Commission.
Wastewater became an issue in Montgomery because 92 percent of the homes in the village and center areas are on small lots without enough room to install new septic systems that meet current standards should their current system fail, according to the town. That makes the homes difficult to sell, as banks are reluctant to finance their purchase, according to the Montgomery Thrives website, where the town has presented information ahead of the vote.
Nineteen homeowners have said their systems have failed or are at risk of failing.
In addition to protecting home values, the Montgomery Thrives website says having a wastewater system would make Montgomery more attractive for businesses and allow for the construction of senior or low-income housing in the future.
The proposed system would actually be three systems. Grinder pumps would be installed on each property where the property’s septic tank currently is. The waste would be sent to three tanks, one in the village and two in the center. From there it would go into a dispersal system similar to a leach field.
Flooding was one of the primary considerations during preliminary engineering, John Reilly of Hoyle, Tanner and Associates told online attendees of the June 30 meeting. The grinder pumps are fully submersible and the tanks and dispersal areas are outside of flood plains.
The proposed system was also the least expensive in terms of both the initial capital investment and maintenance costs, Reilly said. Yearly operating and maintenance costs are projected to be $60,000, he reported.
Under state law, wastewater systems are paid for by the users of the system, that includes both operating costs and debt service. Hancock said that one of the factors the selectboard will consider in deciding whether or not to go forward with the project is what the cost will be to the users.
To keep costs low, every property within the service area for the system will be required to connect to it. “In order for the end cost to the users to be something that is affordable, that cost will have to be spread across the greatest number of users,” Hancock said.
The town does have the option of choosing to assist in paying the costs of the wastewater system, as it does with the water system currently, Hancock said.
On the financing side, Reilly pointed out that Rural Development often serves as a catalyst, attracting other funding sources. Rural Development’s involvement signals others “that this is a real project that’s ready to go, the community supports it,” he said.
Traffic improvements
The anticipated cost of the public highway, sidewalk and streetscape improvements is $7 million. The town has applied for a low interest loan from USDA to cover the cost of the construction. However, the selectboard said they intend to continue to seek grants for the project with the goal of covering 70 to 90 percent of the cost with grants.
Any indebtedness the town did take on for the project would be paid by property taxpayers in the town.
The improvements include raising sidewalks, adding curbs and crosswalks, and a three-way stop at the intersection of Routes 118 and 242.
Narrower lanes and bumpouts (sidewalks and greenspace that extend into the road at crosswalks) will be used to slow traffic.
During the June 30 meeting, several people expressed concern about making the roadway around the village green one way.
Hancock said the design is not final, and that during the next phase of engineering there would be more opportunity for public input.
“All the stuff with the streetscape design right now are essentially conceptual opportunities,” Hancock said. “None of this is set in stone.”
The vote will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask. Sanitizers will be available.
To arrange to vote early by absentee ballot, contact the town clerk at municipalclerkmontgomery@gmail.com or (802) 326-4719 ext. 202.
To learn more about the proposed projects, visit thrives.montgomeryvt.us.