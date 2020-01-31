ST. ALBANS TOWN – Voters will be asked to weigh in on the future of the St. Albans Town Hall on Town Meeting Day as the town starts taking physical steps toward the renovation or replacement of its 120-year-old seat of government.
A non-binding article asking town residents whether the town hall should stay in St. Albans Bay will be included on the town’s Town Meeting Day ballot, as will an article committing $65,000 for pre-development work on the town hall’s eventual renovation or replacement.
According to town manager Carrie Johnson, that $65,000 requested on town meeting day would allow for an early schematic design and an evaluation of the space needs required for a town hall regardless of whether the town hall is restored or moved.
St. Albans’s Town Meeting Day ballot is seeking approval to remove those funds from the town’s local options tax (LOT) fund, a largely untapped infrastructure fund supported by the town’s 1 percent sales tax.
“We asked a project manager... to evaluate what we needed at this stage of the process,” Johnson said. “He basically said to me in about three different ways last week, it doesn’t matter which location you’re talking about, you need to spend this money.”
Replacing or restoring the St. Albans Town Hall, the town’s headquarters since 1898, has long been a topic of conversation in the town.
According to an infrastructure report completed in 2018, the town hall is increasingly short on space with little room for expansion and is noncompliant with modern building codes, including the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Officials have also said space in the town hall’s vault, where the town stores the physical copies of land records it is required to keep under state law, is tight.
“The bottom line is somebody may love this building or may not love this building, but we’re running out of vault space,” Johnson said. “We’re pretty soon going to have to have a storage container in our front yard because we’ll have to keep those land records somewhere.”
The 2018 infrastructure report recommended the construction of a completely new town hall, suggesting the renovation of the existing town hall would be costly and could only buy the town another five or ten years with the building.
Both the infrastructure committee who drafted that 2018 report and Matt Young, a consultant hired to advise officials on the town hall’s future, agreed the town hall should be moved closer to the town’s growth centers near Interstate 89, specifically recommending a location near Exit 19 offered to the town by real estate agent and former selectperson Sam Smith.
Those reports, and others predating them, were on the mind of at least a few members of the selectboard as they debated the project during their most recent regular meeting in light of pushback from several longtime residents.
“In each case, this building could be rehabilitated, but its lasting life, by engineering methods, was only ten years,” selectperson Al Voegele said. “What’s the purpose of a board creating an advisory committee if they’re going to disregard the advice they’re given?”
“I’d like to follow the committee’s recommendations, but I also have concerns that, if we abandon this building, we’ll still own this building,” selectperson Jessica Frost said. “Who’s going to buy a building that is out of code and needs lots of renovations?”
While the town had received recommendations to remove the town hall from St. Albans Bay, residents and members of the selectboard have pushed back on taking the town hall out of what the selectboard’s vice chair Bruce Cheeseman has called, “our Main Street.”
“This is our Main Street, and we should be working on it the way the city worked on their Main Street,” Cheeseman said, referring to St. Albans City’s ongoing revitalization. “This is where we should be spending our money.”
Chuck Lowe, who owns the Bayside Pavilion restaurant and the St. Albans Bay Marina, likewise lobbied the board to keep the town hall in St. Albans Bay, comparing the bay village to a downtown and telling the selectboard, “I would like to see some support from this town… and I think it’s ridiculous to think you would remove the town from the bay.”
Still, Lowe, a developer, recommended possibly building a new town hall and pressed the board to take some kind of action, telling them it seemed like the town was “stuck in 1958” and “not moving forward.”
“Every other town is building bike paths, recreation, which brings good people to the town,” Lowe said. “I think what the city has done up there, they should be commended... On the other hand, I moved here 18 years ago, and not one thing has changed in this bay.”
Others in the audience continued pressing the selectboard to look for more information about restoring the current town hall, disputing reports that renovations could only buy ten years.
Discussions around removing the town hall come as board members press for an official state village designation in St. Albans Bay, a designation that would allow business owners access to tax credits for improving historical structures and give the town an edge when applying for grants from the state.
A landowner in St. Albans Bay, Jackie Brown, offered her property totaling 7.6 acres as another possible location, an offer the selectboard weighed in an executive session following that Monday’s meeting with no decisions recorded in the meeting’s minutes.
With the town struggling to narrow down options for the future town hall, some members of the selectboard as well as the public questioned whether a Town Meeting Day ballot was the best vehicle for asking a question about the town hall’s future or if asking the question at all might be premature.
“It’s hard to ask the voters a question without them having all of this information,” selectperson Frost said, later adding, “if people haven’t been reading the articles or showing up for the discussion… they may not even know it’s in the bay or they may not know what the alternatives are.”
“What I’m concerned about is we make a decision about staying in the bay, but then, when we look at the options available, it becomes the more expensive option,” planning commissioner and selectboard candidate Erin Creley said. “I think, before we make a vote about where to stay, we need to know all the options... before we ask the question of where to go.”
Selectperson Voegele also noted that the selectboard’s audience that night appeared to overwhelmingly represent people who lived in St. Albans Bay, rather than the more densely populated areas bordering St. Albans City. “There’s nobody here from where the largest population of the town exists,” Voegele said.
While they weighed alternatives, the selectboard ultimately agreed to keep the question on their Town Meeting Day ballot, slightly altering the question to its current wording.
“We can’t keep kicking this down the road six and twelve months at a time,” Johnson said. “We’re out of space here – that’s not a subjective.”