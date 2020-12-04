ST. ALBANS — In year’s past, the St. Albans City Recreation Committee has selected the winner of the recreation department’s holiday lighting contest, but this year the public is invited to vote.
Even better, voters will be entered into a drawing to win $100 to spend in downtown businesses.
The contest has also been opened up to more homes this year.
Enter your home or cast your vote at https://bit.ly/3qBADpU.
