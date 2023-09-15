MONTPELIER — The Vermonters for Vermont initiative is holding a celebration of the U.S. Constitution on the steps of the Vermont State House at 11 a.m. Sept. 16.
Rob Roper, former president of the Ethan Allen Institute, and Peter Teachout, constitutional law professor at Vermont Law School, will be speaking at the event.
The U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1788 after the founding founders nixed the country’s first organizing document, the Articles of Confederation. It has been amended 27 times since its initial conception, with the last amendment approved 31 years ago in 1992.
According to the group’s social media presence, Vermonters for Vermont is a political education initiative headed by former lieutenant governor candidate, Gregory Thayer.
