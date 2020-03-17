MONTPELIER – Vermont’s highest court has declared a “judicial emergency” and suspended all nonemergency superior court hearings in response to a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Vermont.
According to a press release from the Vermont State Court Administrator, the Vermont Supreme Court has ordered the postponement of all evidentiary and non-evidentiary “nonemergency” superior court hearings, with exceptions made for higher-priority cases.
All Judicial Bureau hearings have likewise been postponed.
Exceptions listed within the Vermont Supreme Court’s order include arraignments for domestic assault charges, bail reviews for defendants in custodies, emergency motions to suspend parent-child contact in juvenile and domestic cases, and matters related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
For non-evidentiary exceptions to the court’s order, parties and counsel are allowed to participate remotely by telephone without seeking permission by motion and, where feasible, parties may participate by video appearance if approved by the presiding judge.
Access to state courthouses is no longer permitted except for purposes outlined in the Vermont Supreme Court’s order until March 30, after which individuals looking to access a courthouse would need to pass screening questions related to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Under the court’s order, judiciary staff is directed to make “reasonable efforts” to comply with statutory timelines in regards to public access to court records, though strict enforcement of those deadlines is now suspended.
The Vermont Supreme Court’s order is in place until April 15, after which it may be extended via court orders.
A copy of the court’s order, including a full list of exceptions to the order, is available online at the Vermont Judiciary’s website.