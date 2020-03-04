WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – Health officials in Vermont and New Hampshire are looking for individuals who may have come in contact with a New Hampshire resident who, after attending a White River Junction event despite directions to self-isolate, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to the Vermont Dept. of Health, the individual had, despite directions to self-isolate due to possible symptoms of COVID-19 and their travel history, attended an invitation-only event at the Engine Room in White River Junction on Friday.
The individual has since tested positive for COVID-19, the novel strand of coronavirus first observed last year in Wuhan, China, and has now spread to nearly 75 countries worldwide.
Vermont health officials are now asking anyone who may have attended last Friday’s event in White River Junction to reach out to the state’s health department at (802) 863-7240.
“People in this situation – with only minimal possible contact with a case – are still considered to be at low risk for infection, but out of an abundance of caution the department is seeking contact from anyone in attendance,” said Vermont’s Health Commissioner Mark Levine in a statement.
According to a statement, the Vermont Dept. of Health has worked with the Engine Room to ensure proper cleaning and sanitizing efforts were carried out in the wake of Friday’s event.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can take two to 14 days for symptoms to appear. Symptoms range from mild fevers to severe illnesses and possibly death.
Since its first observation in China late last year, more than 94,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified and more than 3,200 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to a dashboard created by the John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.
According that same dashboard, 51,000 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
While the case in White River Junction is the first that may affect Vermonters locally, the health department is warning that more cases are expected.
As of Tuesday, there are still no known cases of people with COVID-19 in Vermont, with health officials saying “the risk to residents generally is still low at this time.”
According to the health department, 17 people have completed monitoring for the coronavirus without showing any signs of illness.
Another three Vermonters who have shown symptoms consistent with COVID-19 have been tested by the health department, with each individual testing negative for COVID-19.
Under orders from Gov. Phil Scott, the state recently formed a task force under Vermont Emergency Management to plan the state’s response once COVID-19 eventually arrives in the Green Mountain State.
Federally, lawmakers – including Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt. – have announced a $7.8 billion emergency coronavirus package, with Leahy confirming Wednesday the bill would be fast tracked through the Senate and House of Representatives.
According to Leahy, action on the bill is expected to begin this week.
Because COVID-19, like all respiratory illnesses, is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, state health officials are urging everyone in Vermont to take the same precautions as those recommended for preventing the spread of influenza.
“Taking simple everyday actions will help prevent or slow the spread of respiratory illnesses like influenza and COVID-19, at work, at home, and in our communities” Levine said in a statement. “Wash your hands often and well, cover your cough with a tissue or your sleeve, avoid contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces."
More information and additional guidance on preventing the spread of COVID-19 can be found at healthvermont.gov/covid19.