Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is encouraging members to conserve electricity Tuesday and Wednesday evening as demand for electricity across New England is expected to spike because of high temperatures.
Specifically, VEC asks members to conserve electricity both evenings from 5-9 p.m. That’s when demand is expected to be highest.
“When VEC can reduce the cost to buy and transmit electricity during these periods, it helps control electricity rates for all co-op members over the long term,” said Jake Brown, VEC Energy Services Planner. Brown noted that because the grid is regional, the co-op can save money by reducing demand when there are high temperatures throughout the region.
Members can help “beat the peak” by:
- Delaying the use of major appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers, as well as the charging of electric vehicles until the peak period has passed.
- Turning down air conditioning as much as safely possible (Consider pre-cooling your home)
- Turning off lights and powering down other devices that are not in use.
For more information visit https://vermontelectric.coop/beat-the-peak or call 800-832-2667.
