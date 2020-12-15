MONTPELIER -- As part of its daily update, the Vermont Department of Health reported Tuesday morning the 100th death of a person who was known to be infected with COVID-19.
The state’s death toll has seen a significant rise since the end of November when there had been 67 as of Nov. 29. There have been 15 reported in the last week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vermont was the last state in the U.S. to reach 100 deaths.
In Tuesday’s update, the Vermont Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,923 Vermont residents who have tested positive at Vermont’s public health lab, commercial, and other public health labs, non-Vermont residents who were tested in Vermont -- including people seeking care in Vermont or visiting Vermont -- and probable cases. The Health Department is listing the state as having a 1.7 percent mortality rate.
Of the 100 deaths, 53 have been people 80 years old or older, 32 were aged 70-79, eight were aged 60-69, three were aged 50-59, and two were in both the 40-49 and 30-39 age groups.
Through Dec. 13, there had been 14 deaths reported in Franklin County and zero for Grand Isle County -- those figures not incorporating the state’s last five overall.
