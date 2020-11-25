As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we’ll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. And daily, each county releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period. Both the state’s data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Vermont's health department reported Wednesday morning that five more people in Franklin County had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases to 200 as of Wednesday morning.
No new cases were announced in Grand Isle County Wednesday, meaning the county's total number of cases remains at 38.
Statewide, another 81 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19, according to Vermont's health department, bringing the state's total to 3,827 cases since COVID-19 was first found in Vermont in March.
No new deaths due to complications of COVID-19 were reported within Vermont Wednesday, leaving the state's total at 64.
Today's Vermont data
Here's a look at the daily reported numbers for Franklin County
Here's a look at the daily reported numbers for Grand Isle County
