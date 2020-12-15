ALBURGH -- Just a day after asking the public for information pertaining to a potential assault, Vermont State Police (VSP) received a tip which led to an arrest in the case.
Corinne Mcelroy, a 29-year-old from Alburgh, was charged with Simple Assault on Dec. 14.
According to the Dec. 13 VSP request for help, troopers from the St. Albans Barracks received a report around 3 p.m. Sunday that a 22-year-old pregnant female had been pulled out of her vehicle and assaulted by another female.
The alleged offender is said to have left and was last seen in a silver Honda CRV heading north on US Route 2 in Alburgh.
After issuing the press release on Sunday asking for information connected to the incident, state police reportedly received a tip on Monday stating that the vehicle had been spotted, again in Alburgh. Troopers are said to have made contact with the vehicle and its driver, and a subsequent investigation led them to determine that Mcelroy was involved in the previous day’s dispute.
Mcelroy was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court to answer to the charge of Simple Assault.
