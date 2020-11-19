As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we'll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. And daily, each county releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period. Both the state's data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Both Franklin and Grand Isle counties each saw new cases of COVID-19 confirmed between Wednesday and Thursday.
With 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, there have now been 183 total cases confirmed in Franklin County since COVID-19 was first observed in Vermont in March.
Another case has been reported in Grand Isle County, meanwhile, bringing Vermont's northwesternmost county's total to 36.
Statewide, 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Vermont’s health department Thursday morning, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Vermont since the pandemic's beginning.
As of Thursday, 3,310 people in total have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 in the Green Mountain State.
For the second day in a row, another death in Vermont has been attributed to complications of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 61.
Today's Vermont data
Franklin County data
Grand Isle County data
