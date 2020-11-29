As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we’ll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. And daily, each county releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period. Both the state’s data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Over the weekend, 21 news cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Franklin County, bringing the county's overall total since March to 233 cases.
According to Vermont's health department, 69 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County over the last 14 days.
No new cases were reported in Grand Isle County over the weekend, where the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic's beginning in spring remains at 38.
Statewide, this past weekend saw another 96 people test positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of cases reported since March to 4,100.
No new deaths were attributed to COVID-19 this weekend. In total, 67 people have died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19.
Today's Vermont data
Here's a look at the daily reported numbers for Franklin County
Here's a look at the daily reported numbers for Grand Isle County
