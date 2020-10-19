Branches whipped in the icy gale.
Leaves were tossed in the breeze.
The sky was a turbulent gray.
Hands ran raw over coarse bark.
Hair tangled in thorny twigs.
Feet slipped against the shaggy trunk.
Rain combated the sparse canopy.
Apples glistened with sharp mist.
The air was a shower of static.
Fingers gripped soaked knots.
Eyes narrowed in concentration.
Muscles heaved upward.
Sun glimmered through parting clouds.
Rays bent through droplet prisms.
Rainbows scattered in the treetops.
Breaths slowed to the beat of the drizzle.
Body perched on the highest limb.
Mouth curled in a triumphant smile.
