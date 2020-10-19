As we look out over the ocean,
my mind drifts to you,
filling me with emotion.
We are so thankful for you –
who you are, what you mean –
and all the love you showed me.
Your smile fills this family with bliss,
your eyes reveal true beauty.
Your smile no one can resist.
Felt throughout our home,
your kindness shows us all,
for that is why I write this poem –
to thank you for your love, Aunt Cheryl.
