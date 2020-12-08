ST. ALBANS — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) this week said that the St. Albans Cooperative Store has been rebranded and named Creamery & Supply.
“This is another impactful step forward as we continue to invest in St. Albans,” DFA chief operating officer Brad Keating said in a statement. “I am thrilled by the progress we have made over the last year and look forward to the future success of Creamery & Supply. We are carrying on a proud tradition of serving our family farms and community.”
DFA merged with St. Albans Cooperative in 2019.
The company said that, in addition to the new name and logo, the store will continue to invest in ways to “provide the best customer experience, expand the in-store dairy product offering and enhance the webstore.”
The company added, “look out for the Creamery & Supply delivery truck on the road providing an essential service, especially at this time, by bringing store products directly to our dairy farmer-owners and other community members.”
