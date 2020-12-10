Payton Elizabeth St. Francis, a girl born on Nov. 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Erica and Richard St. Francis of Swanton
Bentley Daniel Brosseau, a boy born on Dec. 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Danielle Bouchard and Brad Brosseau of Swanton
Skylar Renee Celestin, a girl born on Dec. 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Meagan Fitzgerald and Cliff Celestin of St. Albans
Pauline Claire Rainville, a girl born on Dec. 2 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amy and Shawn Rainville of Highgate
Kaydence Aniya Hemingway, a girl born on Dec. 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sheila Dragon and Jordan Hemingway of Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.