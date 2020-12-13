FLETCHER — There’s a storm brewing at Fletcher Elementary School, but it’s unlikely to cause a snow day or inside recess. This storm is an intentional part of the curriculum, and it’s supporting students with their art, music and social-emotional learning.
In March, the school developed a fully remote learning model for students as a result of COVID-19, followed by a hybrid model that saw students back at school two days a week and learning from home three days. In November, students returned to four full days of in-person learning, with Wednesdays remaining remote.
“It’s been an unusual few months,” art teacher M.C. Baker said. “Now, more than ever, our teaching time is precious and in short supply. We really have to consider how we make the best use of every minute. We also know that many students are experiencing a time of uncertainty and potential stress, and we need to consider that and how we support them through our work.”
That thinking resulted in collaboration between Baker and her colleagues, school counselor Lisa Coale and music teacher Jennifer McConnell. The three met weekly to plan an integrated approach to teaching based on the concept of a storm.
“Weather is fascinating to both adults and kids,” Baker said. “Especially the energy that is created by a powerful storm. The sights and sounds of a great storm are just mesmerizing. We wanted to recreate that energy and engagement with kids, and pack those same lessons with the essential concepts and skills in our curriculum.”
In music, students learned about body percussion. Similar to the sounds made by percussion instruments, by stomping, clapping, patting and snapping fingers, students learned about beat, rhythm and other musical concepts.
“The same sound patterns that are available to students musically can also be represented in visual form,” Baker said. “That’s where our music and art instruction intersected. Lines, shapes, and colors all evoke emotions and can represent either the soft, gentle sounds of a storm or the electricity with which lightning strikes or thunder booms.”
Students explored a variety of art materials and techniques to create storm-themed art.
“Our students see that these content areas, and ultimately life experiences as well, connect beyond that they would have realized,” McConnell said. We were able to satisfy content standards for all three disciplines through this project.”
The art and music lessons culminated in a storm walk, which the school incorporated into a celebration of positive behavior. One class at a time, students used their musical knowledge to reproduce the sounds of a storm, from thunder and rain to a raging downpour. The walk also served as a gallery tour of the visual art created by the group. As students viewed the art, their body percussion sounds aligned with the work they viewed. Following the walk, students participated in art stations that incorporated the weather theme.
“Students were incredibly engaged in the process of creating the music and art for this project, but by connecting the culminating storm walk to positive behaviors as a whole-school celebration, all of our classes shared an experience that created a connection between the academic and social-emotional,” Baker said
Students then incorporated their art and music knowledge into guidance classes with school counselor Lisa Coale. While discussing strong emotions and how they can build, similar to a storm, students incorporated rhythms that lower their heart rate. They participated in gross-motor skills that improved executive functioning.
“Creative expression is very much linked to emotional regulation in the body and the brain,” Coale said. “We see the value in helping students see the arts not only as content areas in school but as life skills and essential tools for understanding and expressing their feelings and emotions.”
Focusing on the five senses, breathing, movement and positive self-talk, all send to the brain and body in order to take charge over strong emotions and regain a sense of self-control, according to Coale.
“When you listen to your favorite song you feel excited and happy, boosting your adrenaline and changing your outlook. When you draw, paint, color or sketch, you can bring about a sense of calm, training your attention and awareness on your art and increasing your ability to focus. Research shows that when you play an instrument or follow a steady rhythm you can actually lower your blood pressure and heart rate, which in turn can help reduce feelings of anxiety and stress. Similarly, there is a strong connection between gross motor movement and increased executive functioning skills such as working memory and impulse control.”
“I learned that moving my body around and making sounds can actually help me feel nice and calm and ready to move on with my day,” third grader Harper Sheldon-Purinton. “I will use these ideas whenever I am frustrated and just can’t get my work done. It will help me feel more calm so that I can go back to what I need to do.
“Our students learned about imaginative thinking, creativity, listening skills, and connecting music to other content areas. On the day of the storm walk, when the students were doing body percussion to mimic the sound of a storm, it sounded so intense and so real. It created a mood that I think all of us, staff and students, were a little taken aback by. It was beautiful. It was incredible working together to create something bigger and more meaningful than we could have done by ourselves,” McConnell said.
“If you do these things basically all of your stress goes down. Sometimes schoolwork is super hard and I just don’t know how to get through it but I can do these things and refocus and then figure out what I need to do next,” third grader Koda Chipman said. “I feel great after that I have completed my work and been nicer to my friends because my body and mood feel better.
View a video of the storm walk here: https://youtu.be/HMNnFmFtLkM
