ST. ALBANS – Meghann and Mike Oquendo, of Cambridge, welcomed Amelia Eileen Oquendo on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at 5:44 a.m., earning Amelia the distinction of being the first baby born at NMC in the New Year.
NMC said the family was surprised by Amelia’s arrival, which was 5 weeks early. She was a healthy 5 pounds, 12 ounces, measuring 18 3/4 inches long, the hospital said.
As the first baby born at NMC in 2021, Amelia was presented a hand-made wooden rocking horse, crafted by Natural Hardwoods of Highgate Center, and a colorful quilt gifted by the Franklin County Quilters Guild.
Welcome to our world, Amelia.
Welcome also:
Amara Elizabeth-Lorraine Yandow, a girl born on Dec. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Tiffanie Flood and Tannar Yandow of Swanton
Adaleigh Lisa Lynn Favreau, a girl born on Dec. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Oriana and Ethan Favreau of St. Albans
Mila Rose Orucevic, a girl born on Dec. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kailey Place and Elvedin Orucevic of Swanton
Samuel Douglas Harris, a boy born on Dec. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley Knowles and Silas Harris of Georgia
Paxton Ryan Bates, a boy born on Dec. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Whitney and Joshua Bates of Highgate
Niko Gabriel Palczewski, a boy born on Dec. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessie and David Palczewski of St. Albans
Theodore James Andra, a boy born on Dec. 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Caitlin and Harley Andra of Highgate
Paxton Michael Demag, a boy born on Jan. 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Lyndsay and Arvis Demag of St. Albans
Ryleigh Noella Jacobs, a girl born on Jan. 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ayla Atherton and Dustin Jacobs of Richford
Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.