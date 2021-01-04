Welcome to our world new

ST. ALBANS – Meghann and Mike Oquendo, of Cambridge, welcomed Amelia Eileen Oquendo on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at 5:44 a.m., earning Amelia the distinction of being the first baby born at NMC in the New Year.

NMC said the family was surprised by Amelia’s arrival, which was 5 weeks early. She was a healthy 5 pounds, 12 ounces, measuring 18 3/4 inches long, the hospital said.

For being 2021’s first baby at NMC, Amelia received a hand-made wooden rocking horse and a quilt. Shown here are Amelia Eileen Oquendo and her parents Meghann and Mike.

As the first baby born at NMC in 2021, Amelia was presented a hand-made wooden rocking horse, crafted by Natural Hardwoods of Highgate Center, and a colorful quilt gifted by the Franklin County Quilters Guild.

Welcome to our world, Amelia.

Welcome also:

Amara Elizabeth-Lorraine Yandow, a girl born on Dec. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Tiffanie Flood and Tannar Yandow of Swanton

Adaleigh Lisa Lynn Favreau, a girl born on Dec. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Oriana and Ethan Favreau of St. Albans

Mila Rose Orucevic, a girl born on Dec. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kailey Place and Elvedin Orucevic of Swanton

Samuel Douglas Harris, a boy born on Dec. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley Knowles and Silas Harris of Georgia

Paxton Ryan Bates, a boy born on Dec. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Whitney and Joshua Bates of Highgate

Niko Gabriel Palczewski, a boy born on Dec. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessie and David Palczewski of St. Albans

Theodore James Andra, a boy born on Dec. 30 at Northwestern Medical Center to Caitlin and Harley Andra of Highgate

Paxton Michael Demag, a boy born on Jan. 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Lyndsay and Arvis Demag of St. Albans

Ryleigh Noella Jacobs, a girl born on Jan. 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ayla Atherton and Dustin Jacobs of Richford

Birth announcements that appear in the Messenger are provided by NMC and members of the community, and may not represent all birth announcements for the month. If you would like to include a birth announcement in an upcoming edition, please email news@samessenger.com.

