BURLINGTON—Area 4-H club members were recognized for their achievements in 4-H project work, community service and leadership. These dedicated 4-H’ers worked on projects and attended virtual meetings after face-to-face activities were suspended this year. Their hard work was recognized by the Extension 4-H program.

Individuals recognized for their work were:

Certificate of continued achievement, horse: Kelsey Paradee of Swanton

Certificate of excellence, computer technology: Liam Gallagher of Fairfax

Certificate of excellence, food and nutrition: Liam Gallagher of Fairfax

Certificate of excellence, horse: Paityn Paradee of Swanton

Certificate of excellence, poultry: Liam Gallagher and Nora Raley, both of Fairfax

Certificate of excellence, sheep: Chelsea Ferland of Fairfax

Certificate of participation, food and nutrition: Nora Raley of Fairfax

Certificate of participation, horse: Emma Sibley of Georgia

Certificate of participation, livestock: Chelsea Ferland and Nora Raley, both of Fairfax

Volunteer leaders Genevieve Gallagher of Fairfax received a pin for five years of service.

